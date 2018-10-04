The Greater Cannabis Company Appoints Dr. Hock Tan as Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCPK: GCAN) (“the Company”) a biotechnology company focused on innovative delivery systems for the Cannabis market, is pleased to announce that Dr. Hock Tan, Ph.D. will serve as Chairman of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. As chairman, Dr. Tan will help to advance ongoing research and development, formulation, manufacturing, as well as contributing to the Company’s intellectual property strategy. Additionally, Dr. Tan will work with the Company to spearhead studies, which will further substantiate the Company’s innovative eluting patch technology as an effective Cannabinoid delivery system. Dr. Tan will also be involved in evaluating other ground-breaking technologies, which align with the Company’s mission to bring forward scientifically driven innovations to the Cannabis market.



“Our focus for Greater Cannabis is long term value generation. We have set forward an achievable goal of becoming a biotechnology leader in the dynamic Cannabis space. Our proprietary conveyance technology, which Dr. Tan has worked on, is the cornerstone to our business plan, and our positioning in the market.” said Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive of Greater Cannabis. “Dr. Tan’s experience in patented discoveries and regulation is unparalleled in this niche technology segment. His decades of experience in pharmaceutical product development, with expertise in drug delivery systems, is what makes his appointment as Chairman of our Scientific Advisory Board so relevant and valuable. Dr. Tan has been working with our technology for years and has seen it through multiple applications including integrations with Big Pharma. He has been successful in securing funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to further research and develop the technology, and has been successful in being awarded multiple patents. It’s our honor to have an industry leader such as Dr. Tan on board with Greater Cannabis. We look forward to working with him to add Greater Cannabis as another successful venture to his already impressive track record.” Dr. Hock Tan had this to say, “I am delighted to be part of the Greater Cannabis Company. My career has always been focused on bringing breakthrough technologies out from the lab and into industry where they can make a difference in people’s lives. I was inspired by what Greater Cannabis is setting out to do with the eluting patch technology. The technology is more unique than is apparent at the surface level, and I think the Company will do a great job at showing what it is truly capable of through Cannabinoid applications.”

About Dr. Hock Tan, Ph.D.

Hock S. Tan, PhD, is the founder/principal of Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC. Dr. Tan has 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical product development, with expertise in drug delivery systems. His career spans over a broad range of areas including R&D, business development, project management, cGMP clinical supply manufacturing, and product commercialization. Under his leadership, Bionex received four Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards. He has worked for and with companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Abbott and Xerox Corporation. Dr. Tan has developed proprietary formulations, delivery technologies, and products related to medical and skin care applications. He has led thin film drug development for different applications such as post-surgical indications for pain reduction, infection control, wound healing, and tissue adhesion prevention. For example, PLGA implant film, drug-coated/drug-loaded sutures, and hemostat device carrying drugs. Dr. Tan has invented and filed patent applications on novel film-fabric construct to deliver pain reduction agents, and has developed in vitro and in vivo drug-release test methods. He holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering, and has authored eight issued U.S. patents and multiple peer reviewed articles.

About The Greater Cannabis Company:

The Greater Cannabis is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative Cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its licensed, patented technology platform for use in Cannabis patients and consumers. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver Cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of Cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that for the first-time patients can receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using a fully dissolvable, non-irritant oral eluting patch. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading Cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers.

