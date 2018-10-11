The Greater Cannabis Company Files Additional Patent to Further Protect Proprietary Cannabinoid Delivery System

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: GCAN) (“the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on development and manufacturing of innovative delivery systems for the Cannabis market, today announced that it has filed an additional patent to further protect its proprietary Eluting Transmucosal Patch (ETP) platform. The United States Patent and Trademark Office has accepted the filing entitled, Oral Dissolving Film for Rapid and Sustained Release and Delivery of Cannabinoids, and as of September 27, 2018 has issued the Company a priority application number of US 62/737,153. The Company’s ETP technology has a unique mode of action, which allows for both a rapid onset of delivery, as well as a controlled slow and sustained release of drug actives over several hours. The eluting patch technology allows the proprietary thin film to firmly attach to the oral mucosa while being non-irritating and unnoticeably thin. Upon administration in the oral cavity, the eluting patch can release different cannabinoids at different dosages and rates depending on the desired effect.



“We are rapidly building our intellectual property portfolio surrounding our innovative and proprietary technology. We believe we have several points of difference with our ETP platform, which are novel and will offer greater economic and desired effects for the industry”, said Aitan Zacharin CEO of Greater Cannabis. “We can now facilitate the controlled release of active agents quicker and with a greater bioavailability than more conventional methods of cannabinoid administration. With this patent filing we are further fortifying our competitive advantage.”

The global market opportunity for Cannabis is rapidly growing,and projected to reach over $30 billion according to recent studies. The need for safer and more effective routes of administration remains unmet. The Company believes its technology is well positioned to help solve this problem and intends to seek commercialization partners for the eluting patch technology in the United States and globally. The Greater Cannabis Company’s technology is protected by multiple global issued patents under its license with Pharmedica, an Israeli-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company intends to submit additional patent applications, which are currently in process.

More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s new website, www.gcanrx.com .

About The Greater Cannabis Company:

The Greater Cannabis is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative Cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its licensed, patented technology platform for use in the Cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver Cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of Cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that for the first-time patients can receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using a fully dissolvable, non-irritant oral eluting patch. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading Cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov .

Contact: The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. 443-738-4051 info@gcanrx.com www.gcanrx.com