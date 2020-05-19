Green Organic Dutchman Shares Jump With Shoppers Drug Mart Supply Deal

By Robb M. Stewart

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. shares rallied Tuesday after the company said it signed an agreement to supply its organic medical cannabis products via the Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.'s online sales platform.

In early trading, the Canadian cannabis producer's shares were 33% higher at C$0.37. They are down 51% year-to-date.

Green Organic Dutchman said the partnership with Canada's largest pharmacy network strengthens its position in the medical market and provides opportunities for future growth as the country's medical-market for cannabis continues to evolve.

The company will provide Loblaw Cos.-owned Shoppers with a broad portfolio of certified organic medical cannabis products, such as dissolvable powder infusers, teas and vapes. The agreement is for a three-year term with a renewal clause for an additional two years, Green Organic Dutchman said.

