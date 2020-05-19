Log in
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

(TGOD)
  Report
News 
News

Green Organic Dutchman Shares Jump With Shoppers Drug Mart Supply Deal

05/19/2020 | 10:32am EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. shares rallied Tuesday after the company said it signed an agreement to supply its organic medical cannabis products via the Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.'s online sales platform.

In early trading, the Canadian cannabis producer's shares were 33% higher at C$0.37. They are down 51% year-to-date.

Green Organic Dutchman said the partnership with Canada's largest pharmacy network strengthens its position in the medical market and provides opportunities for future growth as the country's medical-market for cannabis continues to evolve.

The company will provide Loblaw Cos.-owned Shoppers with a broad portfolio of certified organic medical cannabis products, such as dissolvable powder infusers, teas and vapes. The agreement is for a three-year term with a renewal clause for an additional two years, Green Organic Dutchman said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 3.83% 4.87 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 47.88% 22.63 Delayed Quote.-54.15%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 12.82% 0.44 Delayed Quote.-27.78%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.10% 22.79 Delayed Quote.-18.24%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.03% 7.65 Delayed Quote.-22.27%
HEXO CORP. 1.32% 0.76 Delayed Quote.-63.29%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 5.62% 0.48 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED 0.80% 67.9 Delayed Quote.0.57%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 5.37% 2.14 Delayed Quote.-35.74%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 32.73% 0.37 Delayed Quote.-63.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 13.46% 0.295 Delayed Quote.-58.73%
TILRAY, INC. 2.76% 8.1658 Delayed Quote.-53.53%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 32,7 M
EBIT 2020 -49,0 M
Net income 2020 -51,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,72x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,86x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 93,5 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,22 CAD
Last Close Price 0,28 CAD
Spread / Highest target 9,09%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Athaide Chief Executive Officer & Director
Csaba Reider President
Jeffrey James Scott Chairman
John Wren Vice President-Operations
Sean Bovingdon Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.-63.33%67
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-18.24%5 604
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD0.32%4 858
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.1.71%3 221
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.1.90%3 027
CRONOS GROUP INC.-22.27%1 934
