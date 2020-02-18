Log in
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

(GBX)
02/14 04:02:00 pm
27.3 USD   -0.55%
06:02aGREENBRIER : to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2020
PR
01/27THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/27THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Greenbrier : to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2020

02/18/2020 | 06:02am EST

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) will exhibit at the Middle East Rail conference February 25–26, 2020 in Dubai, UAE. Mr. Gary Griffiths, President, Railroad Operations & Equipment, GCC Region, is a featured speaker at the conference and will address "Rail Transportation: The Proven Development Accelerant" on February 26 at 12:40 p.m. Greenbrier invites all visitors to Middle East Rail to join us:

Venue: Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

Greenbrier Stand: C50

Event Contact: Thomas Jackson, Vice President

Email: tom.jackson@gbrx.com

Middle East Rail is the largest rail conference and expo in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. It features more than 5,000 visitors, 150 exhibitors, 600 government officials and speakers from the largest rail companies in the world.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 9,300 railcars and performs management services for 385,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-to-exhibit-at-middle-east-rail-2020-301005558.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
