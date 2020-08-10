Grounds Real Estate Development : Jacopo Mingazzini appointed as an additional member of the Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive



Jacopo Mingazzini appointed as an additional member of the Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Berlin, 20 July 2020 (08:26 CET/CEST) - In its meeting today, with effect as of 1 August 2020, the Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) appointed Mr. Jacopo Mingazzini, real estate economist EBS (European Business School), as an additional member of the company's Management Board. From 2012 to March 2020, Mr. Mingazzini was a long-standing member of the Management Board of the Prime Standard listed ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, the German market leader in residential privatisation, and for 21 years he was Managing Director of the subsidiary ACCENTRO GmbH, which he founded in 1999.

Thomas Prax, who managed the company as sole director from the middle of 2018 until the beginning of the current year, leaves the company by mutual agreement with effect as of 31 July 2020.

Jacopo Mingazzini and Arndt Krienen (Management Board member since March 2020) will jointly manage The Grounds in the future as joint members of the Management Board with equal authority.

Contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Arndt Krienen, Thomas Prax, Members of the Management Board

Leipziger Platz 3, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866

Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849

E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com

Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad-hoc notice