Grounds Real Estate Development : resolves capital increase from authorised capital against contribution in kind of 89.9% of the shares in Capstone Opportunities AG

08/10/2020 | 10:34am EDT
Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive


Berlin, 15 July 2020 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG resolved to take over 89.9% of the shares in Capstone Opportunities AG, Berlin. The shares are to be brought in as a contribution in kind on a capital increase from authorised capital through the issue of 2,700,000 new shares. Capstone Opportunities AG specialises in the acquisition, project development and sustainable management of real estate in Germany. Its shareholder group partly coincides with that of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG. The contribution to The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases total investment volume up to turnkey completion by EUR 104 million to a total exceeding EUR 400 million.

Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen, Management Board
Thomas Prax, Management Board
Leipziger Platz 3, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad-hoc notice

Disclaimer

Grounds Real Estate Development AG published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:33:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 13,9 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2019 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2019 11,4 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 6 644x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 32,8 M 32,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 100%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Prax Chairman-Management Board
Carsten Haug Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Buckwitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG85.86%33
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.70%35 370
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.55%32 372
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.85%30 041
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.60%28 985
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.95%27 816
