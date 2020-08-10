Grounds Real Estate Development : resolves capital increase from authorised capital against contribution in kind of 89.9% of the shares in Capstone Opportunities AG

Capital increase from authorised capital against contribution in kind of 89.9% of the shares in Capstone Opportunities AG
Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive
The Grounds Real Estate Development AGresolves capital increase from authorised capital against contribution in kind of 89.9% of the shares in Capstone Opportunities AG
Berlin, 15 July 2020 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG resolved to take over 89.9% of the shares in Capstone Opportunities AG, Berlin. The shares are to be brought in as a contribution in kind on a capital increase from authorised capital through the issue of 2,700,000 new shares. Capstone Opportunities AG specialises in the acquisition, project development and sustainable management of real estate in Germany. Its shareholder group partly coincides with that of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG. The contribution to The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases total investment volume up to turnkey completion by EUR 104 million to a total exceeding EUR 400 million.
