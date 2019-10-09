Habit Restaurants : Hello, Indian Land! Are you ready for a tasty new Habit?

- The Habit Burger Grill, Winner of USA Today's 10Best, Opens First South Carolina Restaurant on Oct 16 -

(Irvine, CA) Oct. 2, 2019 - Fifty years ago, America's best tasting burger was born in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning, delicious taste of The Habit Burger Grill is coming to Indian Land. The company plans to open its first restaurant in South Carolina on October 16, bringing its chargrilled burgers, handcrafted sandwiches and fresh-cut salads to Indian Land.

To celebrate The Habit's opening day in Indian Land, the first 50 people in line at 10:30 a.m. on October 16 will receive free Charburgers with cheese for a year.*

"Coast to coast, Americans are enjoying the taste of The Habit, and we couldn't be more excited to open our first restaurant in South Carolina. We look forward to introducing the community to The Habit's flame-grilled Charburgers and genuine hospitality," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The restaurant is located at 7740 Charlotte Highway, in the Promenade at Carolina Reserve shopping center and seats more than 85 people in the dining room and on the patio. The dining room and drive-thru will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., with extended drive-thru hours Friday - Saturday until 11 p.m.

Pre-opening events will include a fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going back to Indian Land High School on Sunday, October 13 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Members of The Habit's CharClub will also be invited to various private pre-opening VIP events, which include a sneak peek of the restaurant and a free taste of The Habit's delicious chargrilled menu items. To receive an invitation and stay in the know, guests can visit www.habitburger.com/indianland to sign up.

Award-Winning Food

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and still racking up accolades faster than you can say 'Charburger with cheese, please', The Habit was recently named Best Regional Fast Food in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. Earlier this year, Thrillist called out The Habit as the top underrated burger chain that should be in every state.

At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with 100% fresh ground beef, grilled over an open flame, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Habit has served the best tasting burger in America this way since 1969.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches including chargrilled line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated sirloin steak, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes, and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

Connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and most recently named the winner of USA Today's 10Best in Regional Fast Food. The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as six international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

# # #

*Winners of the free Charburger with cheese for a year will need to sign up or already be a member of the CharClub to receive a digital voucher each week in their email inbox. Each offer is valid for one week. Monetary value may be used toward any menu item. Redeemable in-store only.