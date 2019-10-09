Habit Restaurants : The Habit Burger Grill Opens Second Restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens

(Irvine, CA) Oct. 3, 2019 - The Habit Burger Grill, home to The Best Tasting Burger in America, announces a second opening of its celebrated restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens at 5240 Donald Ross Road. Renowned for its award-winning chargrilled burgers, the restaurant is celebrating opening day by offering the first 50 people in line at 10:30 a.m. on October 16 free Charburgers with cheese for one year.*

In addition, members of The Habit's CharClub are invited to various private pre-opening VIP events, which include a sneak peek of the restaurant and a free taste of The Habit's delicious chargrilled menu items, including:

· Free Charburger Day: The first 200 guests in line will receive a free award-winning Charburger, fries and a drink.

· Free Habit Day: The first 200 guests in line will receive a delicious chargrilled meal from one of the preset menus.

To join the CharClub, guests can visit www.habitburger.com/palmbeachgardens to sign up and receive an invitation.

As part of The Habit Burger Grill's commitment to the community, all are welcome to join fundraisers with 100% of the proceeds going back to local organizations, including:

· Sunday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., supporting the Palm Beach Gardens Police and Fire Rescue Foundation

· Sunday, Oct. 13, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., supporting Jupiter Middle School

Located in Alton Town Center, the more than 2,500-square-foot building seats 64 people with additional patio seating for 34 people. This location will be open Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Monday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches including chargrilled line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated sirloin steak, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger which features 100% fresh, ground beef, grilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Habit has served the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

Connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and most recently named the winner of USA Today's 10Best in Regional Fast Food. The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as six international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

*Winners of the free Charburger with cheese for a year will need to sign up or already be a member of the CharClub to receive a digital voucher each week in their email inbox. Each offer is valid for one week. Monetary value may be used toward any menu item. Redeemable in-store only.