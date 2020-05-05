Log in
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.

(HCKT)
Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q1 2020

05/05/2020

Page 1 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended

March 27,

March 29,

2020

2019

Revenue:

Revenue before reimbursements ("net revenue")

$

65,186

$

62,370

Reimbursements

4,347

4,785

Total revenue from continuing operations

69,533

67,155

Costs and expenses:

Cost of service:

Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses

41,113

38,934

Non-cash stock compensation expense

1,341

920

Acquisition-related compensation benefit

-

(129)

Acquisition-relatednon-cash stock compensation expense

253

79

Reimbursable expenses

4,347

4,785

Total cost of service

47,054

44,589

Selling, general and administrative costs

13,897

14,042

Non-cash stock compensation expense

636

705

Amortization of intangible assets

238

299

Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

-

(1,070)

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

14,771

13,976

Total costs and operating expenses

61,825

58,565

Income from operations

7,708

8,590

Other expense:

Interest expense

(37)

(101)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

7,671

8,489

Income tax expense

2,136

1,440

Income from continuing operations

5,535

7,049

Gain (loss) from discontinued operations (2)

(8)

45

Net income

$

5,527

$

7,094

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

29,889

29,683

Diluted

32,264

32,294

Basic net income per common share:

Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.19

$

0.24

Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations (2)

(0.00)

0.00

Net income per common share

$

0.19

$

0.24

Diluted net income per common share:

Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.17

$

0.22

Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations (2)

(0.00)

0.00

Net income per common share

$

0.17

$

0.22

Pro forma data (1):

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$

7,671

$

8,489

Non-cash stock compensation expense

1,977

1,625

Acquisition-related compensation benefit

-

(129)

Acquisition-relatednon-cash stock compensation expense

253

79

Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

-

(1,070)

Amortization of intangible assets

238

299

Pro forma income before income taxes

10,139

9,293

Pro forma income tax expense

2,535

2,323

Pro forma net income

$

7,604

$

6,970

Pro forma basic net income per common share

$

0.25

$

0.23

Weighted average common shares outstanding

29,889

29,683

Pro forma diluted net income per common share

$

0.24

$

0.22

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

32,264

32,294

  1. The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets,non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition-relatedone-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital group.

Page 2 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 27,

December 27,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,280

$

25,954

Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue, net

53,397

49,778

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,316

2,895

Total current assets

79,993

78,627

Property and equipment, net

19,774

19,916

Other assets

2,238

2,652

Goodwill

83,786

84,578

Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,318

7,962

Total assets

$

195,109

$

193,735

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

8,347

$

8,494

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

27,848

32,482

Operating lease liabilities

2,686

2,707

Total current liabilities

38,881

43,683

Long-term deferred tax liability, net

8,797

7,183

Operating lease liabilities

6,632

5,255

Total liabilities

54,310

56,121

Shareholders' equity

140,799

137,614

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

195,109

$

193,735

Page 3 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

March 27,

March 29,

December 27,

Revenue Breakdown by Group:

2020

2019

2019

(in thousands)

S&BT (3)

$

24,684

$

24,647

$

25,875

EEA (4)

33,002

27,413

30,454

International (5)

7,500

10,310

7,407

Net revenue from continuing operations (6)

$

65,186

$

62,370

$

63,736

Revenue Concentration:

(% of total revenue)

Top customer

4%

5%

5%

Top 5 customers

15%

18%

14%

Top 10 customers

25%

26%

22%

Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:

Total Company:

Consultant headcount

1,026

979

982

Total headcount

1,243

1,222

1,201

Days sales outstanding (DSO)

70

76

66

Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)

$

6,521

$

6,759

$

15,821

Pro forma return on equity (7)

24%

27%

25%

Depreciation (in thousands)

$

800

$

606

$

887

Amortization (in thousands)

$

238

$

299

$

247

Remaining Plan authorization:

Shares purchased (in thousands)

73

101

145

Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands)

$

1,006

$

1,616

$

2,227

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

13.79

$

15.99

$

15.33

Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)

$

5,645

$

5,318

$

1,651

Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:

Shares purchased (in thousands)

125

123

3

Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)

$

1,962

$

2,370

$

49

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

15.70

$

19.24

$

16.20

  1. Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IPas-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices.
  2. ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our North America Oracle EEA and SAP Solutions Practices.
  3. International Groups include the results of our S&BT and EEA Practices, primarily in Europe.
  4. Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarilytravel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin.

Disclaimer

The Hackett Group Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 21:38:10 UTC
