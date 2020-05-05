Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q1 2020

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
32,264
32,294
The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets,non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition-relatedone-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital group.
The Hackett Group, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 27,
December 27,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,280
$
25,954
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue, net
53,397
49,778
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,316
2,895
Total current assets
79,993
78,627
Property and equipment, net
19,774
19,916
Other assets
2,238
2,652
Goodwill
83,786
84,578
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,318
7,962
Total assets
$
195,109
$
193,735
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,347
$
8,494
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
27,848
32,482
Operating lease liabilities
2,686
2,707
Total current liabilities
38,881
43,683
Long-term deferred tax liability, net
8,797
7,183
Operating lease liabilities
6,632
5,255
Total liabilities
54,310
56,121
Shareholders' equity
140,799
137,614
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
195,109
$
193,735
The Hackett Group, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 27,
March 29,
December 27,
Revenue Breakdown by Group:
2020
2019
2019
(in thousands)
S&BT (3)
$
24,684
$
24,647
$
25,875
EEA (4)
33,002
27,413
30,454
International (5)
7,500
10,310
7,407
Net revenue from continuing operations (6)
$
65,186
$
62,370
$
63,736
Revenue Concentration:
(% of total revenue)
Top customer
4%
5%
5%
Top 5 customers
15%
18%
14%
Top 10 customers
25%
26%
22%
Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:
Total Company:
Consultant headcount
1,026
979
982
Total headcount
1,243
1,222
1,201
Days sales outstanding (DSO)
70
76
66
Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)
$
6,521
$
6,759
$
15,821
Pro forma return on equity (7)
24%
27%
25%
Depreciation (in thousands)
$
800
$
606
$
887
Amortization (in thousands)
$
238
$
299
$
247
Remaining Plan authorization:
Shares purchased (in thousands)
73
101
145
Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands)
$
1,006
$
1,616
$
2,227
Average price per share of shares purchased
$
13.79
$
15.99
$
15.33
Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)
$
5,645
$
5,318
$
1,651
Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:
Shares purchased (in thousands)
125
123
3
Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)
$
1,962
$
2,370
$
49
Average price per share of shares purchased
$
15.70
$
19.24
$
16.20
Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IPas-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices.
ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our North America Oracle EEA and SAP Solutions Practices.
International Groups include the results of our S&BT and EEA Practices, primarily in Europe.
Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarilytravel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin.