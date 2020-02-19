Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q4 2019

Page 1 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 27, December 28, December 27, December 28, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Revenue before reimbursements ("net revenue") $ 63,736 $ 61,595 $ 260,837 $ 264,523 Reimbursements 5,370 4,940 21,635 21,364 Total revenue from continuing operations 69,106 66,535 282,472 285,887 Costs and expenses: Cost of service: Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses 38,610 35,979 159,390 159,614 Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,056 900 3,831 3,815 Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit) - 14 (131) (535) Acquisition-relatednon-cash stock compensation expense 264 575 954 2,027 Reimbursable expenses 5,370 4,940 21,635 21,364 Total cost of service 45,300 42,408 185,679 186,285 Selling, general and administrative costs 14,789 14,352 58,107 58,516 Non-cash stock compensation expense 663 743 2,931 3,238 Amortization of intangible assets 247 580 1,036 2,369 Change in acquisition-related contingent consideration liability - (614) (1,133) (4,364) Asset impairment 1,180 6,269 1,180 6,269 Restructuring costs 3,334 - 3,334 - Total selling, general, and administrative expenses 20,213 21,330 65,455 66,028 Total costs and operating expenses 65,513 63,738 251,134 252,313 Income from operations 3,593 2,797 31,338 33,574 Other expense: Interest expense (43) (123) (311) (638) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 3,550 2,674 31,027 32,936 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,263 (41) 7,744 5,577 Income from continuing operations 2,287 2,715 23,283 27,359 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (2) (2) (2,851) (6) (3,450) Net income (loss) $ 2,285 $ (136) $ 23,277 $ 23,909 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,837 29,517 29,805 29,379 Diluted 32,573 32,677 32,453 32,330 Basic net income per common share: Income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.78 $ 0.93 Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations (2) (0.00) (0.09) (0.00) (0.12) Basic net income per common share $ 0.08 $ (0.00) $ 0.78 $ 0.81 Diluted net income per common share: Income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.72 $ 0.85 Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations (2) (0.00) (0.08) (0.00) (0.11) Diluted net income per common share $ 0.07 $ (0.00) $ 0.72 $ 0.74 Pro forma data (1): Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 3,550 $ 2,674 $ 31,027 $ 32,936 Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,719 1,643 6,762 7,053 Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit) - 14 (131) (535) Acquisition-relatednon-cash stock compensation expense 264 575 954 2,027 Change in acquisition-related contingent consideration liability - (614) (1,133) (4,364) Asset impairment 1,180 6,269 1,180 6,269 Restructuring costs 3,334 - 3,334 - Acquisition-related costs - - 32 - Amortization of intangible assets 247 580 1,036 2,369 Pro forma income before income taxes 10,294 11,141 43,061 45,755 Pro forma income tax expense 2,574 2,785 10,765 11,439 Pro forma net income $ 7,721 $ 8,356 $ 32,296 $ 34,316 Pro forma basic net income per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 1.08 $ 1.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding 29,837 29,517 29,805 29,379 Pro forma diluted net income per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 1.00 $ 1.06 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 32,573 32,677 32,453 32,330

The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expense, acquisition-related and other one-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-

GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.