Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Hackett Group, Inc.    HCKT

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.

(HCKT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/18 04:00:00 pm
15.11 USD   -3.27%
03:35aHACKETT : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q4 2019
PU
02/18HACKETT GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18HACKETT : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q4 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST

Page 1 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 27,

December 28,

December 27,

December 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:

Revenue before reimbursements ("net revenue")

$

63,736

$

61,595

$

260,837

$

264,523

Reimbursements

5,370

4,940

21,635

21,364

Total revenue from continuing operations

69,106

66,535

282,472

285,887

Costs and expenses:

Cost of service:

Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses

38,610

35,979

159,390

159,614

Non-cash stock compensation expense

1,056

900

3,831

3,815

Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit)

-

14

(131)

(535)

Acquisition-relatednon-cash stock compensation expense

264

575

954

2,027

Reimbursable expenses

5,370

4,940

21,635

21,364

Total cost of service

45,300

42,408

185,679

186,285

Selling, general and administrative costs

14,789

14,352

58,107

58,516

Non-cash stock compensation expense

663

743

2,931

3,238

Amortization of intangible assets

247

580

1,036

2,369

Change in acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

-

(614)

(1,133)

(4,364)

Asset impairment

1,180

6,269

1,180

6,269

Restructuring costs

3,334

-

3,334

-

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

20,213

21,330

65,455

66,028

Total costs and operating expenses

65,513

63,738

251,134

252,313

Income from operations

3,593

2,797

31,338

33,574

Other expense:

Interest expense

(43)

(123)

(311)

(638)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,550

2,674

31,027

32,936

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,263

(41)

7,744

5,577

Income from continuing operations

2,287

2,715

23,283

27,359

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (2)

(2)

(2,851)

(6)

(3,450)

Net income (loss)

$

2,285

$

(136)

$

23,277

$

23,909

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

29,837

29,517

29,805

29,379

Diluted

32,573

32,677

32,453

32,330

Basic net income per common share:

Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.08

$

0.09

$

0.78

$

0.93

Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations (2)

(0.00)

(0.09)

(0.00)

(0.12)

Basic net income per common share

$

0.08

$

(0.00)

$

0.78

$

0.81

Diluted net income per common share:

Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.07

$

0.08

$

0.72

$

0.85

Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations (2)

(0.00)

(0.08)

(0.00)

(0.11)

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.07

$

(0.00)

$

0.72

$

0.74

Pro forma data (1):

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$

3,550

$

2,674

$

31,027

$

32,936

Non-cash stock compensation expense

1,719

1,643

6,762

7,053

Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit)

-

14

(131)

(535)

Acquisition-relatednon-cash stock compensation expense

264

575

954

2,027

Change in acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

-

(614)

(1,133)

(4,364)

Asset impairment

1,180

6,269

1,180

6,269

Restructuring costs

3,334

-

3,334

-

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

32

-

Amortization of intangible assets

247

580

1,036

2,369

Pro forma income before income taxes

10,294

11,141

43,061

45,755

Pro forma income tax expense

2,574

2,785

10,765

11,439

Pro forma net income

$

7,721

$

8,356

$

32,296

$

34,316

Pro forma basic net income per common share

$

0.26

$

0.28

$

1.08

$

1.17

Weighted average common shares outstanding

29,837

29,517

29,805

29,379

Pro forma diluted net income per common share

$

0.24

$

0.26

$

1.00

$

1.06

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

32,573

32,677

32,453

32,330

  1. The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expense,acquisition-related and other one-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-

GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.

Page 2 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 27,

December 28,

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,954

$

13,808

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

49,778

54,807

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,895

4,339

Assets related to discontinued operations (3)

-

137

Total current assets

78,627

73,091

Property and equipment, net

19,916

19,750

Other assets

2,652

3,704

Goodwill, net

84,578

84,207

Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,962

-

Total assets

$

193,735

$

180,752

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

8,494

$

7,429

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

32,482

34,498

Operating lease liabilities

2,707

-

Liabilities related to discontinued operations (3)

-

2,300

Total current liabilities

43,683

44,227

Long-term deferred tax liability, net

7,183

6,435

Long-term debt

-

6,500

Operating lease liabilities

5,255

-

Total liabilities

56,121

57,162

Shareholders' equity

137,614

123,590

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

193,735

$

180,752

(3) The assets and liabilities related to discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.

Page 3 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 27,

December 28,

September 27,

Revenue Breakdown by Group:

2019

2018

2019

(in thousands)

S&BT (4)

$

25,875

$

24,690

$

27,435

EEA (5)

30,454

27,350

30,920

International (6)

7,407

9,555

8,400

Net revenue from continuing operations (7)

$

63,736

$

61,595

$

66,755

Revenue Concentration:

(% of total revenue)

Top customer

5%

4%

6%

Top 5 customers

14%

16%

19%

Top 10 customers

22%

24%

27%

Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:

Total Company:

Consultant headcount (8)

990

984

1,036

Total headcount (8)

1,209

1,226

1,271

Days sales outstanding (DSO) (8)

66

75

72

Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)

$

15,821

$

8,056

$

8,506

Pro forma return on equity (9)

25%

30%

25%

Depreciation (in thousands)

$

887

$

609

$

884

Amortization (in thousands)

$

247

$

580

$

236

Remaining Plan authorization:

Shares purchased (in thousands)

145

15

-

Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands)

$

2,227

$

240

$

-

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

15.33

$

16.01

$

-

Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)

$

1,651

$

6,934

$

3,878

Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:

Shares purchased (in thousands)

3

14

5

Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)

$

49

$

274

$

88

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

16.20

$

19.74

$

16.29

  1. Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IPas-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices.
  2. ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our North America Oracle EEA and SAP Solutions Practices.
  3. International Groups include the results of our S&BT and EEA Practices, primarily in Europe.
  4. Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarilytravel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin.
  5. Prior periods have been restated to exclude the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.
  6. Twelve months of pro forma net income divided by average shareholder's equity.
  7. Certain reclassifications have been made to conform with current reporting requirements.

Disclaimer

The Hackett Group Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:32:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
03:35aHACKETT : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q4 2019
PU
02/18HACKETT GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18HACKETT : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
PU
02/18HACKETT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
02/18HACKETT :  The Hackett Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/15Jim Farley -- WSJ
DJ
02/12Ford Faces Lengthy Fix-It List Amid Executive Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
02/11Ford Confronts Lengthy Fix-It List Following Executive Shake-Up
DJ
02/08Ford Taps Strategy Leader for No. 2 Role -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 293 M
EBIT 2020 38,9 M
Net income 2020 29,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,54x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 452 M
Chart THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Hackett Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,33  $
Last Close Price 15,11  $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ted A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David N. Dungan Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Roberto A. Ramirez CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP-Finance
Richard N. Hamlin Independent Director
Alan T. G. Wix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.-6.38%452
FISERV INC.5.73%83 165
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.13.43%61 958
CINTAS CORPORATION12.42%31 217
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.42%27 176
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.14.61%22 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group