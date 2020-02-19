Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q4 2019

Change in acquisition-related contingent consideration liability
-
(614)
(1,133)
(4,364)
Asset impairment
1,180
6,269
1,180
6,269
Restructuring costs
3,334
-
3,334
-
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
32
-
Amortization of intangible assets
247
580
1,036
2,369
Pro forma income before income taxes
10,294
11,141
43,061
45,755
Pro forma income tax expense
2,574
2,785
10,765
11,439
Pro forma net income
$
7,721
$
8,356
$
32,296
$
34,316
Pro forma basic net income per common share
$
0.26
$
0.28
$
1.08
$
1.17
Weighted average common shares outstanding
29,837
29,517
29,805
29,379
Pro forma diluted net income per common share
$
0.24
$
0.26
$
1.00
$
1.06
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
32,573
32,677
32,453
32,330
The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expense,acquisition-related and other one-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-
GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.
The Hackett Group, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 27,
December 28,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,954
$
13,808
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
49,778
54,807
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,895
4,339
Assets related to discontinued operations (3)
-
137
Total current assets
78,627
73,091
Property and equipment, net
19,916
19,750
Other assets
2,652
3,704
Goodwill, net
84,578
84,207
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,962
-
Total assets
$
193,735
$
180,752
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,494
$
7,429
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
32,482
34,498
Operating lease liabilities
2,707
-
Liabilities related to discontinued operations (3)
-
2,300
Total current liabilities
43,683
44,227
Long-term deferred tax liability, net
7,183
6,435
Long-term debt
-
6,500
Operating lease liabilities
5,255
-
Total liabilities
56,121
57,162
Shareholders' equity
137,614
123,590
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
193,735
$
180,752
(3) The assets and liabilities related to discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.
The Hackett Group, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 27,
December 28,
September 27,
Revenue Breakdown by Group:
2019
2018
2019
(in thousands)
S&BT (4)
$
25,875
$
24,690
$
27,435
EEA (5)
30,454
27,350
30,920
International (6)
7,407
9,555
8,400
Net revenue from continuing operations (7)
$
63,736
$
61,595
$
66,755
Revenue Concentration:
(% of total revenue)
Top customer
5%
4%
6%
Top 5 customers
14%
16%
19%
Top 10 customers
22%
24%
27%
Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:
Total Company:
Consultant headcount (8)
990
984
1,036
Total headcount (8)
1,209
1,226
1,271
Days sales outstanding (DSO) (8)
66
75
72
Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)
$
15,821
$
8,056
$
8,506
Pro forma return on equity (9)
25%
30%
25%
Depreciation (in thousands)
$
887
$
609
$
884
Amortization (in thousands)
$
247
$
580
$
236
Remaining Plan authorization:
Shares purchased (in thousands)
145
15
-
Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands)
$
2,227
$
240
$
-
Average price per share of shares purchased
$
15.33
$
16.01
$
-
Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)
$
1,651
$
6,934
$
3,878
Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:
Shares purchased (in thousands)
3
14
5
Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)
$
49
$
274
$
88
Average price per share of shares purchased
$
16.20
$
19.74
$
16.29
Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IPas-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices.
ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our North America Oracle EEA and SAP Solutions Practices.
International Groups include the results of our S&BT and EEA Practices, primarily in Europe.
Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarilytravel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin.
Prior periods have been restated to exclude the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital Group.
Twelve months of pro forma net income divided by average shareholder's equity.
Certain reclassifications have been made to conform with current reporting requirements.
