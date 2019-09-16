Hackett : Oracle Digital Transformation Platform Reaches Broad-Based Customer Adoption

Oracle Digital Transformation Platform Successfully Links Value and Best Practices to Cloud Deployment

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) has reached mainstream adoption of its Oracle Digital Transformation Platform (DTP), with more than 100 successful DTP solution applications deployed at clients since its formal release in October of 2018.

DTP is an edge SaaS solution that integrates The Hackett Group’s benchmarking data and best practices with Oracle’s suite of applications. Using DTP, Oracle and The Hackett Group are working together to help customers identify performance gaps, address those gaps, and improve the speed and effectiveness of their Oracle application implementations.

“We are thrilled to see the adoption and effectiveness of the DTP solution,” said Scott McHale, Oracle technology leader for The Hackett Group. “We are truly realizing the vision of DTP as our leading-edge product for Oracle. More than a tool, DTP is fast becoming our primary backbone for our client’s Oracle cloud adoption priorities, transformation roadmap and value creation.”

Jason Balogh, Executive Vice President, continues, “We expect the adoption of DTP to only increase exponentially as more and more organizations embrace Oracle cloud technology as a core lever in their digital transformation journeys in 2020 and beyond.”

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading benchmarking and best practices firm to global companies, with offerings that include smart automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics, global business services, and working capital management. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle and SAP practices.

The Hackett Group has completed more than 16,500 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 83% of the DAX 30 and 57% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive its Best Practice Intelligence Center™ which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group’s clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

