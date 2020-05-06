Log in
Hackett : Supplemental Data discussed during earnings call – Q1 2020

05/06/2020 | 07:29pm EDT

The Hackett Group, Inc.

Supplemental Data Discussed During Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Q1 2020 Impact of Oracle Implementation Practices cloud growth year over year

Q1 2020 continued improvement in Oracle implementation of the cloud to on-premise revenue mix Q1 2020 % of recurring net revenue (AMS and Executive Advisory) to total company net revenue

Q1 2020 % of recurring net revenue (AMS and Executive Advisory) to total Company pre-tax practice profitability Q1 2020 S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

Q1 2019 S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

Q1 2020 EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue

Q1 2019 EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue

Q1 2020 International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

Q1 2019 International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

Q1 2019 GAAP EPS results impacted by adjustments to contingent earnout liabilities and lower income tax expense Q1 2020 capital expenditures

excess of 15% approximately 75% approx. 20% approx. 30% 44.1% 46.8% 32.9% 32.9% 31.0% 27.8%

$0.05 per share $0.5 million

Disclaimer

The Hackett Group Inc. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 23:28:05 UTC
