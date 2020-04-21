Hackett : Trintech and The Hackett Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Organizations Transform the Close

DALLAS, MIAMI & LONDON, - April 21, 2020 - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, and The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, today jointly announced a strategic alliance to deliver finance solutions that empower organizations to deliver real-time financial intelligence to executives and add strategic value to the enterprise.

'The demand for Record to Report technology solutions continues to grow as finance organizations around the world seek to increase not only the efficiency, but also the effectiveness of their financial close,' said David Dungan, Vice Chairman and COO of The Hackett Group. 'We believe this strategic partnership with Trintech will offer customers a comprehensive solution that will drive true financial transformation.'

With this strategic alliance, Trintech and The Hackett Group will provide CFO and CIO organizations with effective finance processes and technology solutions that optimize efficiencies, visibility, governance and controls across the entire Record to Report process. By improving and automating these operations, Trintech and The Hackett Group will help the office of the CFO reduce costs and risk and allow them to free up valuable resources to refocus their time and effort on other initiatives critical to the business.

'We are confident that organizations committed to digitally enabling and transforming their financial processes will benefit immensely from the combination of Trintech's System of Accounting Intelligence™ and The Hackett Group's expertise in helping businesses simplify, standardize, and automate their processes,' said Russ Hubbard, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. 'Together, we aim to help finance organizations become simpler, agile and more efficient.'

With this partnership, Trintech's customers will be able to extend and augment the benefits they have experienced from utilizing Trintech's leading Record to Report solution by engaging The Hackett Group's empirical benchmarks, intellectual property, and focused consulting capabilities that detail how companies can improve efficiency and effectiveness and quantify world-class and peer performance. The Hackett Group's research also spotlights strategic thinking in financial transformation strategy, best practices and emerging areas - including the increasing use of digital transformation such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence.

About The Hackett Group, Inc.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle and SAP practices.

The Hackett Group has completed more than 17,850 benchmarking and performance studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 90% of the Fortune 100, 80% of the DAX 30 and 57% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive Hackett's Digital Transformation Platform which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group's clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.

Hackett Cautionary Statement Regarding 'Forward Looking' Statements

This release contains 'forward looking' statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', seeks', 'estimates' or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward looking statements include without limitation, the ability of Hackett to effectively market and continuing demand for Trintech software, its digital transformation and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies who may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of Hackett and its services as well as other risk detailed in Hackett's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Hackett does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward looking statements contained herein.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency®Platform, Adra®Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

