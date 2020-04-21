Log in
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.

Hackett :  invites you to participate in the 2020 First Quarter Earnings  Conference Call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

04/21/2020 | 06:28pm EDT

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 27, 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss first quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: First Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (888) 566-0512. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3061.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.



The Hackett Group Inc. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 22:27:08 UTC
