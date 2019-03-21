The Hackett Group: Finance Orgs Plan to Close The Digital Transformation Execution Gap

Corporate finance organizations are counting on digital transformation
to enable them to improve customer focus and enhance the strategic value
while continuing to reduce costs over the next few years, according to
2019 Finance Key Issues research from The
Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT). But significant obstacles must
be overcome, the research found, as digital transformation has only just
begun to have an impact on finance performance.
Progress towards digital transformation has been slower than expected,
with most companies facing challenges as they adopt and scale
technologies. Today, as finance organizations strategically invest in
digital transformation, most foresee significant challenges from
strategic maturity, ability to execute, and IT support. Despite these
obstacles, they anticipate dramatic growth in adoption of robotic
process automation (RPA) and other digital tools. Overall RPA adoption
is expected to grow by 2x (to 86 percent) and broad adoption will
skyrocket by 18x (to 55 percent).
Further, finance organizations expect to see another year of cuts to
budgets and staff in 2019, driving productivity and effectiveness gaps
in the face of significant revenue growth. With digital transformation
recognized as the dominant approach to improve productivity and
effectiveness, finance organizations must find ways to close the
execution gap.
A complimentary version of the research is available for download,
following registration, at this link: http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/keyissuesfin1902sm.
The Hackett Group’s research found that companies are prioritizing
customer-centricity and cost optimization as their top initiatives for
2019, and are counting on enterprise digital transformation to help make
improvements in these areas. Digital transformation is also key to
enhancing the value that can be derived from enterprise data and
analytics. But while finance organizations say they expect digital
transformation to have significant impact in achieving enterprise
objectives, improving finance cost and quality and changing finance
roles and skills over the next two to three years, this expectation may
be overly optimistic. To date, only a third or less of all finance
organizations say that digital transformation has helped them achieve
these goals. While finance organizations are making progress and seeing
benefit, they have encountered greater difficulty than expected in
achieving broad-based adoption of digital tools, securing IT support,
and dedicating talent to their digital initiatives.
Adoption rates for a wide range of technologies and digital tools are
quite low at present, but are expected to increase dramatically in the
next two to three years, the research found. Adoption of robotic process
optimization is expected to grow by more than 2x (from 38 percent to 86
percent), with broad (versus limited) adoption skyrocketing by 18x,
(from 3 percent to 55 percent). Adoption of advanced analytics is
expected to grow by more than 2x (from 35 percent to 72 percent). And
adoption of cloud-based business applications – clearly seen as the
foundation for the next generation of finance capabilities – are set to
grow significantly increase in usage, reaching 90 percent in the next
1-2 years. The Hackett Group believes that in many cases, these
projected adoption rates may be somewhat optimistic, particularly given
the execution gaps seen to date. But significant adoption growth is
likely to occur in all these areas.
“Clearly, finance organizations are finding it more challenging than
expected to make the pivot to digital,” said Jim O’Connor, North
American G&A Advisory Practice Leader for The Hackett Group. “They’re
seeing some impact, and are counting on it to enable finance to create
more strategic value to the enterprise while adopting a better cost
profile for overall finance. But progress has been impeded by issues
such as a lack of a mature strategy, lack of internal IT support, and a
lack of dedicated resources. Nevertheless, finance organizations are
optimistic about their ability to overcome these issues.”
For 2019, The Hackett Group’s research finds that finance organizations
expect to face another year of shrinking resources, with staff
reductions of two percent and overall budgets shrinking just slightly.
But in combination with expected revenue growth of 5.7 percent, these
cutbacks result in productivity and efficiency gaps that must be closed.
The Hackett Group’s research offers an array of strategic and tactical
advice to help finance organizations achieve their top five imperatives
which include: reducing operating cost; modernizing application
platforms and accelerating the rate of digital tool adoption; aligning
talent with business needs; redeploying capacity to value-creating work;
and enhancing advanced analytics capabilities.
“Finance has a packed agenda for 2019. Given the anticipated contraction
in resources, it must decide what initiatives to undertake first,” said
Jeff Nourie, Finance Transformation Practice Leader at The Hackett
Group. “Finance leaders can triage their improvement projects by using
three important criteria: Is the initiative aligned with the
enterprise’s overall objectives? Does it reflect finance’s functional
goals? Last, but perhaps the most critical prioritization factor, does
finance currently have the relevant execution capacity. If it does not,
it must quickly focus its efforts on narrowing or closing the difference
between current and future requirements,”
The Hackett Group’s 2019 Finance Key Issues research, “2019 CFO Agenda:
Building Next-Generation Capabilities,” is based on results gathered
from about 150 executives in the US and abroad, most at large companies
with annual revenue of $1 billion or greater. A complimentary version of
the research is available for download, following registration, at this link:
http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/keyissuesfin1902sm.
About The Hackett Group
The
Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based
strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best
practices digital transformation firm to global companies, offering
digital transformation including robotic process automation and
enterprise cloud application implementation. Services include business
transformation, enterprise analytics, working
capital management and global
business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated
expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital
management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology,
including its award-winning Oracle and SAP practices.
The Hackett Group has completed more than 16,500 benchmarking studies
with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the
Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 83% of the DAX 30 and 57%
of the FTSE 100. These studies drive its Best Practice Intelligence
Center™ which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best
practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process
flows, which enable The Hackett Group’s clients and partners to achieve
world-class performance.
More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com,
or by calling (770) 225-3600.
Cautionary Statement regarding “Forward Looking” Statements:
This release contains “forward looking” statements within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including
without limitation, words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”,
“plans”, “believes”, seeks”, “estimates” or other similar phrases or
variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or
future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to
identify such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are
not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward
looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward looking
statements include without limitation, the ability of Hackett to market
digital transformation and robotic process automation services and
related software, changes in market demand, expectations and adoption
rates for such services as well as other risk detailed in Hackett’s
reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Hackett does not undertake any duty to update this release or any
forward looking statements contained herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005048/en/