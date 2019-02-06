The Hackett Group, Inc. : Invites You to Participate in the 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will
release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2018
on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after the close of regular market hours.
Following the release, the senior management will discuss fourth quarter
results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.
The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Fourth
Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.
Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are
unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be
available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and
will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. To access the
rebroadcast, please dial (866) 458-4758. For International
callers, please dial (203) 369-1315.
In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference
call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply
visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately
10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference
call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after
8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and will run through 5:00
P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or
http://www.streetevents.com.
For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our
website at www.thehackettgroup.com.
We look forward to your participation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005772/en/