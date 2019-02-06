Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Hackett Group, Inc.    HCKT

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. (HCKT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Hackett Group, Inc. : Invites You to Participate in the 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:18pm EST

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2018 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss fourth quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Fourth Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (866) 458-4758. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-1315.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
05:18pTHE HACKETT GROUP, INC. :  Invites You to Participate in the 2018 Fourth Quarter..
BU
2018THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BASWARE OYJ : New Basware Report Based on Research from The Hackett Group Reveal..
AQ
2018Volkswagen, Ford alliance borne out of need to adapt to fragmented markets
RE
2018HACKETT : and CASME Launch Alliance To Enhance Experience of Both Companies' Pro..
PU
2018HACKETT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2018HACKETT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2018HACKETT GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018HACKETT : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018HACKETT : JAGGAERs Thought Leadership Program helps Companies Understand Artific..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 290 M
EBIT 2018 45,1 M
Net income 2018 30,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,79
P/E ratio 2019 20,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 552 M
Chart THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Hackett Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ted A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David N. Dungan Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Roberto A. Ramirez CFO, Principal Accounting Officer
Richard N. Hamlin Independent Director
Alan T. G. Wix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.14.43%552
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.31.49%4 258
FTI CONSULTING, INC.2.90%2 632
NAVIGANT CONSULTING, INC.9.69%1 124
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INC20.66%932
ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC-3.66%647
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.