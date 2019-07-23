Log in
The Hackett Group, Inc. : Invites You to Participate in the 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss second quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Second Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (888) 397-5659. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3145.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.


© Business Wire 2019
