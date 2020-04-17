Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.    HAIN

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

(HAIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Activist hedge fund Engaged to give director fees to corporate employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:06am EDT

Activist investor Engaged Capital will donate roughly $500,000 in fees its executives would have earned for serving on public companies' boards this year to those corporations' employees, the hedge fund's founder Glenn Welling told Reuters.

Traditionally corporate agitators including Engaged ask companies to do something for shareholders such as selling divisions, cutting costs, or buying back stock, to help boost the stock price.

Now Welling, who founded $1 billion Engaged eight years ago, said he wants to give rather than take as companies steel themselves for the deepest recession since the 1930s era Great Depression in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Our partners have asked that all remaining 2020 board fees be redirected to support those employees that are most impacted," Welling said. The money is earmarked to help "individuals and their families struggling through this volatile period," he said.

U.S. unemployment claims surged to 22 million in the last four weeks, wiping out a decade of job gains, as layoffs mounted in industries spanning retail to restaurants.

While Americans are meant to receive payments of $1,200 or more from the U.S. government as part of a $2 trillion relief package, economists warn there won't be a quick recovery.

Engaged Capital executives currently serve as directors at four companies. Welling sits on the boards at food company Hain Celestial and technology company TiVo. Christopher Hetrick, Engaged's director of research, sits on furniture and electronics rental company Rent-A-Center's board and analyst Brendan Springstubb is a director at food company SunOpta.

Directors' fees can vary widely depending on the size and wealth of a company but often average around $125,000 a year.

Although Welling often pushes for companies to sell themselves, he also has a reputation for taking a constructive approach with management at the small to mid-sized American companies he targets. He often holds their stock for years.

Activists have largely moved to the sidelines as the virus has wreaked havoc on the economy and financial markets with just 16 campaigns started in March, data from investment bank Lazard showed. Many fund managers worry about the optics of agitating during the pandemic and are trying to keep a lower profile. It is not clear whether others may have made gifts to their target companies or helped in other ways.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Grant McCool)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENT-A-CENTER, INC. -0.41% 17.1 Delayed Quote.-40.46%
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. 7.74% 27.16 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
TIVO CORPORATION -1.19% 6.64 Delayed Quote.-21.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP,
07:06aActivist hedge fund Engaged to give director fees to corporate employees
RE
03/20HAIN CELESTIAL : Completes Strategic Sales of the Casbah and Europe's Best Brand..
AQ
02/10HAIN CELESTIAL : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results; Tran..
AQ
02/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/06HAIN CELESTIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/06HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/06HAIN CELESTIAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06HAIN CELESTIAL : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
01/24HAIN CELESTIAL : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Date and Con..
PR
2019HAIN CELESTIAL : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 036 M
EBIT 2020 125 M
Net income 2020 -73,6 M
Debt 2020 278 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,7x
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
EV / Sales2021 1,51x
Capitalization 2 835 M
Chart THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,92  $
Last Close Price 27,16  $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Lawrence Schiller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Javier H. Idrovo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven T. Liedtke Chief Information Officer
Celeste A. Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.-2.87%2 835
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.20%47 803
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-7.08%12 805
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S10.09%11 144
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION0.21%8 688
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.4.15%7 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group