Hanover Insurance : The Hanover Announces Enhanced Protection for Technology Clients

WORCESTER, Mass., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the launch of Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage, an integrated and broad errors and omissions, cyber, and risk management solution for technology businesses.

Designed to help address the complex and evolving risks facing technology companies, this flexible coverage solution can be customized to meet the needs of startups to large, multinational corporations.

"We designed Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage with our agents and customers in mind," said Toby T. Levy, vice president, technology and life sciences at The Hanover. "We wanted to make it easy to access all the professional and cyber coverages and services needed in today's marketplace. But it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. Each program can be highly customized to address the specific needs of clients throughout various stages of their life cycles."

In addition to errors and omissions liability, cyber and privacy security liability, personal injury liability and media and content liability, Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage offers a full array of first-party cyber coverage options, such as:

Security breach notification and remediation

Data and systems restoration

Cyber extortion

Business income and extra expense

Funds transfer fraud

Public relations expenses

The company also offers its Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage clients a suite of risk management solutions, such as its eRiskHub, with tools to help clients understand exposures, establish a response plan and minimize effects of a data breach. Clients also have access to discounts on services from third-party partners, a dedicated technology and cyber claims team, and the Hanover Risk Solutions team and website with valuable information and resources.

Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage is now available in most of the company's commercial lines states.

For more information on The Hanover's technology offering, please visit hanover.com/agentsolutions/tech_advantage.html.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

CONTACTS:







Emily P. Trevallion





Abby M. Clark etrevallion@hanover.com





abclark@hanover.com 508-855-3263





508-855-3549

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-announces-enhanced-protection-for-technology-clients-301074554.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.