Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.    THG

THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(THG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hanover Insurance : The Hanover Announces Enhanced Protection for Technology Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 10:46am EDT

WORCESTER, Mass., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the launch of Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage, an integrated and broad errors and omissions, cyber, and risk management solution for technology businesses.

Designed to help address the complex and evolving risks facing technology companies, this flexible coverage solution can be customized to meet the needs of startups to large, multinational corporations.   

"We designed Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage with our agents and customers in mind," said Toby T. Levy, vice president, technology and life sciences at The Hanover. "We wanted to make it easy to access all the professional and cyber coverages and services needed in today's marketplace. But it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. Each program can be highly customized to address the specific needs of clients throughout various stages of their life cycles."

In addition to errors and omissions liability, cyber and privacy security liability, personal injury liability and media and content liability, Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage offers a full array of first-party cyber coverage options, such as:

  • Security breach notification and remediation
  • Data and systems restoration
  • Cyber extortion
  • Business income and extra expense
  • Funds transfer fraud
  • Public relations expenses

The company also offers its Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage clients a suite of risk management solutions, such as its eRiskHub, with tools to help clients understand exposures, establish a response plan and minimize effects of a data breach. Clients also have access to discounts on services from third-party partners, a dedicated technology and cyber claims team, and the Hanover Risk Solutions team and website with valuable information and resources.  

Hanover Technology Professional and Cyber Advantage is now available in most of the company's commercial lines states. 

For more information on The Hanover's technology offering, please visit hanover.com/agentsolutions/tech_advantage.html.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

 

CONTACTS:





Emily P. Trevallion       




Abby M. Clark

etrevallion@hanover.com 




abclark@hanover.com

508-855-3263           




508-855-3549

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-announces-enhanced-protection-for-technology-clients-301074554.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROU
10:46aHANOVER INSURANCE : The Hanover Announces Enhanced Protection for Technology Cli..
PR
06/11THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04HANOVER INSURANCE : Forbes Insights and The Hanover Insurance Group Report Findi..
PR
05/29THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 Per Com..
PR
05/28THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Announces Enhancements to its Professional L..
PR
05/26Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
05/14HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
04/28HANOVER INSURANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
04/28HANOVER INSURANCE : The Hanover Reports First Quarter Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group