The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. : Expects to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on April 28

03/17/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

WORCESTER, Mass., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) plans to issue its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at www.hanover.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:




Investors:       

Media:


Oksana Lukasheva    

Michael F. Buckley   

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 855-2063    

(508) 855-3099       

(508) 855-3263

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com    

Email: mibuckley@hanover.com   

Email: etrevallion@hanover.com




 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-expects-to-issue-first-quarter-financial-results-on-april-28-301025773.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
