Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Heavitree Brewery PLC    HVTA   GB0004182720

THE HEAVITREE BREWERY PLC

(HVTA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/18 06:24:55 am
120 GBp   -11.11%
12:18pHEAVITREE BREWERY : COVID-19 Announcement
PU
02/13HEAVITREE BREWERY : Preliminary Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heavitree Brewery : COVID-19 Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Heavitree Brewery PLC (the 'Company')

Trood Lane

Matford

Exeter

Devon EX2 8YP

Date: 18 March 2020

Contact: Graham Crocker - Managing Director 01392 217733

Nicola McLean -Company Secretary 01392 217733

Patrick Castle /Anita Ghanekar - Shore Capital - 0207 408 4090

COVID-19 update

Heavitree Brewery PLC (the 'Company') trades as a tenanted pub estate. Following the Company's recent announcement of its year end result for the financial year to 31 October 2019, the Company has continued to perform in line with its expected budgets.

However, in very recent days, following the Government's announcements, our tenanted estate has experienced a decline in sales, although as a fully tenanted estate at this stage we do not have like for like figures. Accordingly, having engaged closely with our tenants, the Board anticipates a material deterioration in the estate's performance over the coming months. Given the high level of current uncertainty it is not possible to quantify at this stage the precise impact on our Business as a whole.

Therefore, to minimise the impact of COVID-19 and to preserve cash, the Company is taking appropriate action to remove non-critical costs from the business.

The Company is working closely with its tenants to interpret the daily announcements from Government and how this assistance might best be utilised as well as offering direct help with the immediate deferral of rent payments.

ISIN: GB0004182506 for Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB0004182720 for 'A' Limited Voting Ordinary Shares

Ends.

Disclaimer

The Heavitree Brewery plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE HEAVITREE BREWERY PLC
12:18pHEAVITREE BREWERY : COVID-19 Announcement
PU
02/13HEAVITREE BREWERY : Preliminary Announcement
PU
More news
Chart THE HEAVITREE BREWERY PLC
Duration : Period :
The Heavitree Brewery PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Graham John Crocker MD, Finance Director & Executive Director
Nicholas H. P. Tucker Chairman
William Parnell Tucker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Katherine Susannah Pease-Watkin Independent Non-Executive Director
Terry Wheatley Executive Director & Trade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HEAVITREE BREWERY PLC-38.64%12
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-25.30%110 043
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.92%69 225
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-8.12%20 754
COMPASS GROUP PLC-44.55%20 549
YUM BRANDS-30.68%19 701
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group