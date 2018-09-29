Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Hershey Company    HSY

THE HERSHEY COMPANY (HSY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/28 10:01:59 pm
102 USD   +0.26%
01:15pFood Executives Look to Better Integrate Smaller Brands
DJ
09/27Hershey Steps up E-Commerce Efforts
DJ
09/27WSJ FOOD FORUM : Sweets Not Going Anywhere--Hershey CEO
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Food Executives Look to Better Integrate Smaller Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

By Julie Jargon and Annie Gasparro

Big food companies say they are learning how to better integrate into their sprawling businesses the smaller brands they are relying on to drive sales growth.

Hershey Co., for instance, kept the headquarters of Amplify Snack Brands in Austin, Texas, after it acquired the SkinnyPop popcorn maker last year. Now Amplify's offices will be Hershey's hub for a growing portfolio of smaller brands, including Pirate's Booty cheese puffs after that acquisition is completed.

"Hershey requires one business model. Our emerging brands require another," Hershey Chief Executive Michele Buck said at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum on Thursday.

Promoting big brands such as Reese's peanut butter cups requires more mass marketing, she said, while newer brands do better with more tailored, digitally focused advertising. "It's about investing differently," she said.

Smaller food startups have been taking market share from grocery store mainstays for several years. Large food companies have responded by buying some of them but have then struggled to integrate those often idiosyncratic businesses into their operations.

Sales at natural-foods maker Kashi fell a decade after Kellogg Co. bought it in 2000. When it bought protein bar maker Rxbar last year for $600 million, Kellogg said it wouldn't repeat the mistakes that diluted Kashi's appeal, such as slower and less adventurous new product development.

After General Mills Inc. in 2014 acquired Annie's Homegrown Inc., maker of organic bunny-shaped pasta, some Annie's employees said in interviews that they didn't want to "get Kashi-ed."

Carla Vernon, president of General Mills' natural and organics business, including the Annie's brand, said Thursday that the cereal giant understands the potential perils of folding smaller brands into a big company.

Ms. Vernon said she's still looking for the "secret sauce" to merge small brands General Mills acquires with the corporate conglomerate. "We've done every acquisition differently," she said.

Food conglomerates acknowledge they have a lot to learn from their smaller rivals.

Beth Ford, chief executive of dairy foods cooperative Land O'Lakes Inc., said she was startled by the ability of some startups to win the attention of customers and retailers with modest resources.

"They're pulling a red wagon, and they're getting on the shelf. I want to know how they're doing that," Ms. Ford said.

She said her organization has to get faster at introducing new products and more ruthless about discontinuing those that aren't working.

Land O' Lakes, General Mills and their peers are also investing in startups through venture-capital funds and incubator programs, which they say gives them those insights while giving the smaller companies access to their scale and expertise.

Write to Julie Jargon at julie.jargon@wsj.com and Annie Gasparro at annie.gasparro@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MILLS -0.26% 42.92 Delayed Quote.-25.01%
KELLOGG 0.01% 70.02 Delayed Quote.3.00%
LONDON SUGAR 0.32% 313.1 End-of-day quote.-20.69%
NEW YORK COCOA -1.72% 2114 End-of-day quote.11.26%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 0.26% 102 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE HERSHEY COMPANY
01:15pFood Executives Look to Better Integrate Smaller Brands
DJ
09/27Hershey Steps up E-Commerce Efforts
DJ
09/27WSJ FOOD FORUM : Sweets Not Going Anywhere--Hershey CEO
DJ
09/25HERSHEY : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Sixth Consecutive Ye..
AQ
09/24The Hershey Company Launches “The Heartwarming Project”
GL
09/22HERSHEY : Pennsylvania production brings Scriptures to life
AQ
09/22HERSHEY : The magazine ad I read sparked an idea for a special surpris
AQ
09/20HERSHEY : Unveils Mobile Customer Insights Center, Delivering Category-Leading E..
AQ
09/19Hershey Unveils Mobile Customer Insights Center, Delivering Category-Leading ..
GL
09/19Safety' Stocks Drive Autumn Market Rally
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
09/27Hershey talks e-commerce 
09/19What's Next For B&G Foods After Selling Its 5th Largest Brand 
09/18Food stocks follow General Mills lower 
09/17B&G Foods - A Sale, For Once 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 833 M
EBIT 2018 1 596 M
Net income 2018 1 105 M
Debt 2018 3 894 M
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 19,10
P/E ratio 2019 18,28
EV / Sales 2018 3,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 21 295 M
Chart THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Hershey Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 98,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele G. Buck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Arthur Davis Chairman
Patricia A. Little Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terence L. O'Day Chief Product Supply & Technology Officer, SVP
William C. Papa Chief Research & Development Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-10.14%21 295
NESTLÉ-3.05%253 455
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.22%67 266
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.63%63 414
DANONE-4.03%53 554
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.55%27 623
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.