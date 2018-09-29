Food Executives Look to Better Integrate Smaller Brands

By Julie Jargon and Annie Gasparro

Big food companies say they are learning how to better integrate into their sprawling businesses the smaller brands they are relying on to drive sales growth.

Hershey Co., for instance, kept the headquarters of Amplify Snack Brands in Austin, Texas, after it acquired the SkinnyPop popcorn maker last year. Now Amplify's offices will be Hershey's hub for a growing portfolio of smaller brands, including Pirate's Booty cheese puffs after that acquisition is completed.

"Hershey requires one business model. Our emerging brands require another," Hershey Chief Executive Michele Buck said at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum on Thursday.

Promoting big brands such as Reese's peanut butter cups requires more mass marketing, she said, while newer brands do better with more tailored, digitally focused advertising. "It's about investing differently," she said.

Smaller food startups have been taking market share from grocery store mainstays for several years. Large food companies have responded by buying some of them but have then struggled to integrate those often idiosyncratic businesses into their operations.

Sales at natural-foods maker Kashi fell a decade after Kellogg Co. bought it in 2000. When it bought protein bar maker Rxbar last year for $600 million, Kellogg said it wouldn't repeat the mistakes that diluted Kashi's appeal, such as slower and less adventurous new product development.

After General Mills Inc. in 2014 acquired Annie's Homegrown Inc., maker of organic bunny-shaped pasta, some Annie's employees said in interviews that they didn't want to "get Kashi-ed."

Carla Vernon, president of General Mills' natural and organics business, including the Annie's brand, said Thursday that the cereal giant understands the potential perils of folding smaller brands into a big company.

Ms. Vernon said she's still looking for the "secret sauce" to merge small brands General Mills acquires with the corporate conglomerate. "We've done every acquisition differently," she said.

Food conglomerates acknowledge they have a lot to learn from their smaller rivals.

Beth Ford, chief executive of dairy foods cooperative Land O'Lakes Inc., said she was startled by the ability of some startups to win the attention of customers and retailers with modest resources.

"They're pulling a red wagon, and they're getting on the shelf. I want to know how they're doing that," Ms. Ford said.

She said her organization has to get faster at introducing new products and more ruthless about discontinuing those that aren't working.

Land O' Lakes, General Mills and their peers are also investing in startups through venture-capital funds and incubator programs, which they say gives them those insights while giving the smaller companies access to their scale and expertise.

Write to Julie Jargon at julie.jargon@wsj.com and Annie Gasparro at annie.gasparro@wsj.com