HERSHEY TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD IN PA AND NY

HERSHEY, Pa., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced it will temporarily close its Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Hershey, Pa., and in Times Square, New York City, starting with usual closing time on Sunday evening, March 15, for two weeks.



The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in the best interests of guests, store associates and the communities in which these locations operate.

Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Niagara, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nev., will remain open until further notice in line with the current situation in these local communities.

“The health and safety of our employees and store guests is our top priority, said Suzanne Jones, Vice President, The Hershey Experience. “To date, there have been no confirmed cases of any of our Hershey employees having contracted the virus, but we are taking these steps to protect our employees and guests and in line with precautions happening in both communities.

Guests who have purchased tickets for one of the Chocolate World attractions at the Hershey, Pa., location that is scheduled to occur during the time of this closure will receive a full refund by calling the main Chocolate World number at 717-534-4900 and following the menu prompts.

