Hershey Backs 2019 Guidance

By Michael Dabaie

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Wednesday backed its full-year 2019 guidance.

In a presentation, the chocolate and confectionery products company reaffirmed it 2019 reported net sales forecast for a 1% to 3% increase. Full-year per-share earnings are seen growing 3% to 6%, with full-year adjusted EPS up 5% to 7%. The company guided for adjusted EPS of $5.63 to $5.74.

Hershey last month reported 2018 consolidated net sales of $7.8 billion, up 3.7%, and adjusted EPS of $5.36.

Shares were up 0.5% to $110.22.

