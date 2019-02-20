Log in
THE HERSHEY COMPANY

(HSY)
02/20 01:11:49 pm
110.4 USD   +0.65%
01:04pHershey Sees 2019 CapEx $330 Million-$350 Million
DJ
12:54pHershey Backs 2019 Guidance
DJ
12:01pHershey Reaffirms Outlook For 2019
GL
Hershey Backs 2019 Guidance

02/20/2019 | 12:54pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Wednesday backed its full-year 2019 guidance.

In a presentation, the chocolate and confectionery products company reaffirmed it 2019 reported net sales forecast for a 1% to 3% increase. Full-year per-share earnings are seen growing 3% to 6%, with full-year adjusted EPS up 5% to 7%. The company guided for adjusted EPS of $5.63 to $5.74.

Hershey last month reported 2018 consolidated net sales of $7.8 billion, up 3.7%, and adjusted EPS of $5.36.

Shares were up 0.5% to $110.22.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 0.73% 359.6 End-of-day quote.7.66%
NEW YORK COCOA 1.43% 2340 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 0.64% 110.39 Delayed Quote.2.02%
