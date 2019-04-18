Hershey Names Steve Voskuil Chief Financial Officer -- Update

By Colin Kellaher

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday said it named Steve Voskuil senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 13.

The Hershey, Pa., candy maker said Mr. Voskuil succeeds Patricia Little, who last year announced plans to retire this spring after serving as chief financial officer since 2015.

Hershey said Mr. Voskuil, 50 years old, is joining from medical-device company Avanos Medical, where he has been chief financial officer since 2014.

Avanos said Mr. Voskuil is resigning effective May 8, adding that it has begun a search for a new chief financial officer.

Hershey said Mr. Voskuil's compensation will include an annual base salary of $625,000, participation in the annual incentive program with a target of 85% of his base pay and participation in the long-term incentive program at a level equivalent to 210% of his base salary.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com