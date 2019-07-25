Log in
THE HERSHEY COMPANY

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

(HSY)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hershey Pushes Up Prices, but Sales Volume Weakens in North America

0
07/25/2019

By Micah Maidenberg

Hershey Co. stepped up price increases in the second quarter, but its sales volume in North America fell.

The maker of Reese's peanut butter candies and its namesake chocolate bars reported second-quarter sales Thursday of $1.77 billion, up almost 1% compared with a year earlier. That performance was in line with the consensus estimate for revenue on FactSet.

Sales in the U.S. and Canada, Hershey's largest market, ticked up 0.5% to $1.57 billion. The company said it pushed up prices 1.5% in the quarter, bolstering results, but volume fell 0.5%.

Hershey said last summer it would raise prices 2.5%, an increase that covered some bagged candies, gum and minutes, but not its standard- and king-sized candy bars. In the first quarter, the company reported a 0.4% price gain in North America but also rising sales volume.

Profit increased to $312.8 million, or $1.48 a share, from $226.9 million, or $1.08 a share, in the second quarter last year. The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 46.5%, up two percentage points compared with last year.

After adjustments, the company reported a profit of $1.31 a share, more than the $1.17 expected by analysts.

Hershey also said it spent more on marketing in the second quarter, with those costs in North American rising almost 3%.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 0.70% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
NEW YORK COCOA 1.11% 2467 End-of-day quote.1.98%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY -0.36% 146.76 Delayed Quote.36.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 955 M
EBIT 2019 1 707 M
Net income 2019 1 171 M
Debt 2019 3 713 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,32x
EV / Sales2020 4,21x
Capitalization 30 643 M
Chart THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Hershey Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 136,31  $
Last Close Price 146,76  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele G. Buck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Arthur Davis Chairman
Patricia A. Little Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terence L. O'Day Chief Product Supply & Technology Officer, SVP
William C. Papa Chief Research & Development Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY36.93%30 643
NESTLÉ S.A.29.20%301 027
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.95%78 389
DANONE22.45%54 362
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.49%39 123
GENERAL MILLS34.54%31 808
