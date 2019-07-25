Hershey Pushes Up Prices, but Sales Volume Weakens in North America

By Micah Maidenberg

Hershey Co. stepped up price increases in the second quarter, but its sales volume in North America fell.

The maker of Reese's peanut butter candies and its namesake chocolate bars reported second-quarter sales Thursday of $1.77 billion, up almost 1% compared with a year earlier. That performance was in line with the consensus estimate for revenue on FactSet.

Sales in the U.S. and Canada, Hershey's largest market, ticked up 0.5% to $1.57 billion. The company said it pushed up prices 1.5% in the quarter, bolstering results, but volume fell 0.5%.

Hershey said last summer it would raise prices 2.5%, an increase that covered some bagged candies, gum and minutes, but not its standard- and king-sized candy bars. In the first quarter, the company reported a 0.4% price gain in North America but also rising sales volume.

Profit increased to $312.8 million, or $1.48 a share, from $226.9 million, or $1.08 a share, in the second quarter last year. The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 46.5%, up two percentage points compared with last year.

After adjustments, the company reported a profit of $1.31 a share, more than the $1.17 expected by analysts.

Hershey also said it spent more on marketing in the second quarter, with those costs in North American rising almost 3%.

