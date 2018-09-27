Hershey Steps up E-Commerce Efforts

By Julie Jargon and Annie Gasparro

Hershey Co. wants to sell more candy and snacks directly to its customers online.

Chief Executive Michele Buck said at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum on Thursday that food companies have lagged retailers in embracing e-commerce.

"The lines are blurring between physical stores and digital shopping," Ms. Buck told attendees of the conference in New York. "The shopping cart, shelf and checkout still exist but now it's in your pocket, on your phone."

E-commerce has posed a particular threat to Hershey and other companies that generate a big chunk of sales from impulse purchases at supermarket and convenience store checkout lines. The Hershey, Pa.-based company has said its own research shows 56% of shoppers regularly buy snacks at checkout.

Hershey has been looking for ways to recreate those impulse purchases online. One idea is to still sell candy and snacks to customers who pick up groceries they ordered online in person. While they waited for their goods, a smartphone app could ping them with an offer to add candy or snacks, the company has said. Hershey is also working with goPuff, an app that delivers items typically found in a convenience store, like candy and beer, on demand.

There is a lot at stake for Hershey and its competitors. E-commerce makes up less than 5% of total food and beverage sales, but the sector is growing rapidly. In-store sales, meanwhile, are stagnant or declining in some cases.

E-commerce can also level the playing field for new, smaller brands that can't afford major displays in the grocery stores. That is another threat to established food companies like Hershey. Having great placement on an e-commerce site is the new equivalent of great shelf space at the grocery store, Ms. Buck said.

Hershey said in August that its products have higher average selling prices and comparable gross margins online than those it sells in stores.

"Digital and physical retail are no longer the binary choices they once were," Hershey said in a report last year. "They're now complementary components of a total ecosystem."

Write to Julie Jargon at julie.jargon@wsj.com and Annie Gasparro at annie.gasparro@wsj.com