Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Hershey Company    HSY

THE HERSHEY COMPANY (HSY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/27 06:09:17 pm
102.455 USD   +0.45%
11:28aHershey Steps up E-Commerce Efforts
DJ
09:35aWSJ FOOD FORUM : Sweets Not Going Anywhere--Hershey CEO
DJ
09/25HERSHEY : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Sixth Co..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hershey Steps up E-Commerce Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 11:28am EDT

By Julie Jargon and Annie Gasparro

Hershey Co. wants to sell more candy and snacks directly to its customers online.

Chief Executive Michele Buck said at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum on Thursday that food companies have lagged retailers in embracing e-commerce.

"The lines are blurring between physical stores and digital shopping," Ms. Buck told attendees of the conference in New York. "The shopping cart, shelf and checkout still exist but now it's in your pocket, on your phone."

E-commerce has posed a particular threat to Hershey and other companies that generate a big chunk of sales from impulse purchases at supermarket and convenience store checkout lines. The Hershey, Pa.-based company has said its own research shows 56% of shoppers regularly buy snacks at checkout.

Hershey has been looking for ways to recreate those impulse purchases online. One idea is to still sell candy and snacks to customers who pick up groceries they ordered online in person. While they waited for their goods, a smartphone app could ping them with an offer to add candy or snacks, the company has said. Hershey is also working with goPuff, an app that delivers items typically found in a convenience store, like candy and beer, on demand.

There is a lot at stake for Hershey and its competitors. E-commerce makes up less than 5% of total food and beverage sales, but the sector is growing rapidly. In-store sales, meanwhile, are stagnant or declining in some cases.

E-commerce can also level the playing field for new, smaller brands that can't afford major displays in the grocery stores. That is another threat to established food companies like Hershey. Having great placement on an e-commerce site is the new equivalent of great shelf space at the grocery store, Ms. Buck said.

Hershey said in August that its products have higher average selling prices and comparable gross margins online than those it sells in stores.

"Digital and physical retail are no longer the binary choices they once were," Hershey said in a report last year. "They're now complementary components of a total ecosystem."

Write to Julie Jargon at julie.jargon@wsj.com and Annie Gasparro at annie.gasparro@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR -1.58% 312.1 End-of-day quote.-20.95%
NEW YORK COCOA -2.00% 2151 End-of-day quote.13.21%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 0.12% 102.2 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE HERSHEY COMPANY
11:28aHershey Steps up E-Commerce Efforts
DJ
09:35aWSJ FOOD FORUM : Sweets Not Going Anywhere--Hershey CEO
DJ
09/25HERSHEY : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Sixth Consecutive Ye..
AQ
09/24The Hershey Company Launches “The Heartwarming Project”
GL
09/22HERSHEY : Pennsylvania production brings Scriptures to life
AQ
09/22HERSHEY : The magazine ad I read sparked an idea for a special surpris
AQ
09/20HERSHEY : Unveils Mobile Customer Insights Center, Delivering Category-Leading E..
AQ
09/19Hershey Unveils Mobile Customer Insights Center, Delivering Category-Leading ..
GL
09/19Safety' Stocks Drive Autumn Market Rally
DJ
09/17B&G FOODS : Hershey buys maker of Pirate's Booty, moving snack maker's HQ to Aus..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19What's Next For B&G Foods After Selling Its 5th Largest Brand 
09/18Food stocks follow General Mills lower 
09/17B&G Foods - A Sale, For Once 
09/17HERSHEY : Cheese Puffs To Go With Chocolate? 
09/13E.U., U.K. And Turkey Central Banks To Announce Policies Today (Wall Street B.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 833 M
EBIT 2018 1 596 M
Net income 2018 1 105 M
Debt 2018 3 894 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 19,20
P/E ratio 2019 18,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 21 411 M
Chart THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Hershey Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 98,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele G. Buck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Arthur Davis Chairman
Patricia A. Little Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terence L. O'Day Chief Product Supply & Technology Officer, SVP
William C. Papa Chief Research & Development Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-10.14%21 411
NESTLÉ-3.58%253 167
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.05%68 912
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.03%63 443
DANONE-4.33%53 117
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.55%27 785
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.