Hershey Stockholders Elect Victor L. Crawford to Company Board

HERSHEY, Pa., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced the election of Victor L. Crawford to its board of directors. Crawford is the newest Hershey board member and was elected at the company’s recent Annual Stockholder’s Meeting.



Crawford brings deep executive and leadership experience to the Hershey board. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer, Pharmaceutical Segment, for Cardinal Health, Inc., a global healthcare services and products company. He has held senior management positions at several leading companies across the food and beverage, hospitality and healthcare services industries. He also has a broad range of experience in digital transformation, managing fast moving consumer goods, and logistics and supply chain management.

“Victor is a seasoned executive and he will bring great experience and perspectives to our board,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to his proven leadership, Crawford will bring valuable CPG insights and experience in emerging markets to the board.”

In addition, Anthony J. Palmer, a Hershey board member since 2011, was appointed as the board’s lead independent director effective as of the Annual Stockholder’s Meeting on May 12, 2020. He takes over this role from Charles A. Davis, who remains on the Hershey board.

“I look forward to working closely with Tony in his new role as lead independent director,” added Buck.

