Hershey's Strategy for a Healthy-Snack World -- Journal Report

What does a big snack company do when many consumers say they want to eat healthier, and upstarts are grabbing market share?

To find out, The Wall Street Journal's Annie Gasparro spoke with Michele Buck, president and chief executive officer of Hershey Co., at the Journal's Global Food Forum conference.

Here are edited excerpts of the conversation.

Going beyond candy

MS. GASPARRO: A lot of people don't know how much your business has diversified. Can you explain your thinking, and some of the big deals that you've done to diversify?

MS. BUCK: Consumers are eating more on the go. We see this as a huge opportunity. Over the years, we've been largely focused on confectionery. But as we look at the marketplace, and the opportunity for our company, it's really about capturing incremental snacking occasions.

One of the ways we do that is through innovation in our candy business.

The other was to look at opportunities in the marketplace. That's what led us to Amplify, which owns SkinnyPop, and purchasing that business. And we just announced the proposed acquisition of Pirate's Booty, another better-for-you snack.

MS. GASPARRO: We've seen other companies, like Campbell's Soup, try to go in a better-for-you direction. It didn't work out well. How do you avoid that fate?

MS. BUCK: If you think about our expansion, we were already a snacking company. Everything we did in confection, all of those core capabilities, are transferable -- our taste-science capability, ubiquitous distribution, our category-management expertise, our consumer insights.

What comes next?

MS. GASPARRO: What do you see your portfolio looking like five years down the road?

MS. BUCK: It's going to be more balanced. Our core confection portfolio is going to continue to do well. Indulgent snacking categories, and better-for-you snacking categories are both showing strong growth. Actually, some of the indulgent categories are much bigger.

And we're all about offering choice. Even within our confection portfolio, you can get a Hershey Kiss, which is 25 calories, or a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup that has four cups in it. But it will be more balanced with some other categories in the mix, and as well our international business is doing well.

MS. GASPARRO: A lot of people are saying that with all the startups out there and the artisanal chocolates, that being a big legacy brand is more of a burden than a halo. What do you think about that? How do you fight against the baggage that sometimes a big company has with younger consumers?

MS. BUCK: If you look at the consumer packaged-foods industry overall, there have been a number of emerging brand entrants that have taken a lot of business. However, we've been fortunate in the confection category, where that hasn't been the case.

And then also in some instances where there have been small brands, we've done some acquisitions.

BarkTHINS is a great example of a clean-label dark chocolate, plus some good-for-you element like nuts. That appeals to consumers who are looking for some of those emerging brands.

MS. GASPARRO: One of the trends with the way people are eating has been a movement toward clean labels, simple ingredients. How do you think that's impacting the industry as a whole, and then, secondarily, candy?

MS. BUCK: All consumers are different. What they are looking for on different occasions is also different. BarkTHINS is a great example of an offering we have that is clean label.

But I can assure you that when somebody wants their Jolly Rancher, one of the things they love about it is the bright, vibrant colors, the intense flavor. As you think about what you're eating throughout the day, there are times you're having fruit, times you're having vegetables, times you're having indulgent products. People's expectations are different in each of those times.

What consumers have definitely told us is, for our iconic brands, "I want that brand the way it is. Don't change what you're giving me."

You'll see times where companies tried to change that, and there was a backlash. "Bring back the thing I'm used to."