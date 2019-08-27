Hershey to Acquire Nutrition Bar Maker ONE Brands

By Stephen Nakrosis



The Hershey Co. (HSY) will spend $397 million to purchase ONE Brands, LLC, which makes low-sugar, high-protein nutrition bars.

Hershey said the deal, valued at about $325 million net of tax benefits, should be completed by the fourth quarter of this year. The company said it would finance the acquisition with cash on hand and short-term borrowing, and the deal is expected "to be slightly accretive to earnings in the first full year post closing."

Hershey said ONE Brands will complement its existing Oatmega business and recent investments in Europe's FULFIL Holdings Ltd.

Mary Beth West, Hershey's chief growth officer, said, "Our beloved confection brands will continue to be the engine that drives our business while we broaden our better-for-you portfolio, offering more snacking choices for more consumers."

