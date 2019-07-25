Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Hershey Company    HSY

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

(HSY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 02:30:18 pm
149.125 USD   +1.61%
01:58pHershey to Raise Chocolate Bar Prices -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:44aHERSHEY : tepid annual forecast overshadows quarterly profit beat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hershey to Raise Chocolate Bar Prices -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Hershey Co. is raising prices on chocolate bars and other wrapped candies, the first increase the company has implemented on some of its signature products in more than five years.

The company is boosting prices for bars by about 9%, Chief Executive Michele Buck said in an interview. The increase will cover products such as the company's milk-chocolate bars and two-cup Reese's peanut butter cups that are often sold near checkout lines at the front of grocery stores and other retailers.

The higher prices for bars and other products will primarily take effect next year, Ms. Buck told analysts.

Last year, Hershey said it would raise prices 2.5% on bagged candies, gum and mints, an increase that has been rolling out this year.

Many food manufacturers have looked to price increases to bolster their financial results as they grapple with shifting consumer tastes, competition from startup food companies and some rising costs.

Mars Inc., which makes M&M's and Snickers candy bars, recently boosted prices across its portfolio of chocolate bars, according to analysts at Citigroup Inc. Mondelez International Inc., which makes Oreo cookies, reported higher prices in North America in the first quarter.

The risk for food makers is that charging more can crimp demand, as consumers notice the change on store shelves and avoid buying the more expensive items or trade down to something cheaper. And supermarket chains and retailers that purchase products from food manufacturers like to keep prices low to draw in shoppers.

Hershey on Thursday said it pushed up prices 1.5% in the U.S. and Canada in the second quarter, helping it meet Wall Street targets for overall revenue. But second-quarter sales volumes in North America weakened, falling 0.5%.

Demand drops following price increases, Ms. Buck said, but eventually rebounds as consumers adjust to the higher prices.

"We expect this will be very consistent with what we've seen in any year in the past when we've taken these kinds of actions," she said of the increase on candy bars.

Retailers have been receptive to the increase, as Hershey applies gains from the higher prices in part into investments in its brands, she said.

Hershey reported second-quarter sales of $1.77 billion, up almost 1% compared with a year earlier. That performance was in line with the consensus estimate for revenue on FactSet. Sales in the U.S. and Canada, Hershey's largest market, ticked up 0.5% to $1.57 billion.

Hershey's cost of sales, covering manufacturing, commodities and other expenses, fell almost 7% to $892.5 million in the quarter. The company was helped in part by lower commodity costs, a spokeswoman said.

Hershey also said Thursday it expects revenue to rise 2% for the year. Previously, Hershey forecast a sales gain of up to 3%.

Profit for the second quarter increased to $312.8 million, or $1.48 a share, from $226.9 million, or $1.08 a share, a year earlier. The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 46.5%, up 2 percentage points.

After adjustments, the company posted a profit of $1.31 a share, more than the $1.17 expected by analysts.

Shares of Hershey were up 1.4% in afternoon trading.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -2.22% 71.38 Delayed Quote.40.24%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.34% 17.47 End-of-day quote.25.81%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.06% 16.9 End-of-day quote.11.85%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 36.25 End-of-day quote.-23.03%
LONDON SUGAR 0.70% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL -0.15% 54.34 Delayed Quote.35.95%
NEW YORK COCOA 1.11% 2467 End-of-day quote.1.98%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 104.1 End-of-day quote.14.44%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 1.61% 149.2 Delayed Quote.36.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE HERSHEY COMPANY
01:58pHershey to Raise Chocolate Bar Prices -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:44aHERSHEY : tepid annual forecast overshadows quarterly profit beat
RE
11:40aHERSHEY : tepid annual forecast overshadows quarterly profit beat
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:20aHershey Pushes Up Prices, but Sales Volume Weakens in North America -- Update
DJ
08:04aHershey Pushes Up Prices, but Sales Volume Weakens in North America
DJ
07:25aHERSHEY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:13aHERSHEY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07:05aHershey Declares Quarterly Dividends
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 955 M
EBIT 2019 1 707 M
Net income 2019 1 171 M
Debt 2019 3 713 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,32x
EV / Sales2020 4,21x
Capitalization 30 643 M
Chart THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Hershey Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 136,38  $
Last Close Price 146,76  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele G. Buck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Arthur Davis Chairman
Patricia A. Little Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terence L. O'Day Chief Product Supply & Technology Officer, SVP
William C. Papa Chief Research & Development Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY36.93%30 643
NESTLÉ S.A.29.20%301 027
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.95%78 389
DANONE22.45%54 362
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.49%39 123
GENERAL MILLS34.54%31 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group