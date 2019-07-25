Hershey to Raise Chocolate Bar Prices -- 2nd Update

By Micah Maidenberg

Hershey Co. is raising prices on chocolate bars and other wrapped candies, the first increase the company has implemented on some of its signature products in more than five years.

The company is boosting prices for bars by about 9%, Chief Executive Michele Buck said in an interview. The increase will cover products such as the company's milk-chocolate bars and two-cup Reese's peanut butter cups that are often sold near checkout lines at the front of grocery stores and other retailers.

The higher prices for bars and other products will primarily take effect next year, Ms. Buck told analysts.

Last year, Hershey said it would raise prices 2.5% on bagged candies, gum and mints, an increase that has been rolling out this year.

Many food manufacturers have looked to price increases to bolster their financial results as they grapple with shifting consumer tastes, competition from startup food companies and some rising costs.

Mars Inc., which makes M&M's and Snickers candy bars, recently boosted prices across its portfolio of chocolate bars, according to analysts at Citigroup Inc. Mondelez International Inc., which makes Oreo cookies, reported higher prices in North America in the first quarter.

The risk for food makers is that charging more can crimp demand, as consumers notice the change on store shelves and avoid buying the more expensive items or trade down to something cheaper. And supermarket chains and retailers that purchase products from food manufacturers like to keep prices low to draw in shoppers.

Hershey on Thursday said it pushed up prices 1.5% in the U.S. and Canada in the second quarter, helping it meet Wall Street targets for overall revenue. But second-quarter sales volumes in North America weakened, falling 0.5%.

Demand drops following price increases, Ms. Buck said, but eventually rebounds as consumers adjust to the higher prices.

"We expect this will be very consistent with what we've seen in any year in the past when we've taken these kinds of actions," she said of the increase on candy bars.

Retailers have been receptive to the increase, as Hershey applies gains from the higher prices in part into investments in its brands, she said.

Hershey reported second-quarter sales of $1.77 billion, up almost 1% compared with a year earlier. That performance was in line with the consensus estimate for revenue on FactSet. Sales in the U.S. and Canada, Hershey's largest market, ticked up 0.5% to $1.57 billion.

Hershey's cost of sales, covering manufacturing, commodities and other expenses, fell almost 7% to $892.5 million in the quarter. The company was helped in part by lower commodity costs, a spokeswoman said.

Hershey also said Thursday it expects revenue to rise 2% for the year. Previously, Hershey forecast a sales gain of up to 3%.

Profit for the second quarter increased to $312.8 million, or $1.48 a share, from $226.9 million, or $1.08 a share, a year earlier. The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 46.5%, up 2 percentage points.

After adjustments, the company posted a profit of $1.31 a share, more than the $1.17 expected by analysts.

Shares of Hershey were up 1.4% in afternoon trading.

