Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Hershey Company    HSY

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

(HSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEC Gives Firms Extra Time to File Reports in Pandemic -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Paul Kiernan, Mark Maurer and Dave Michaels

WASHINGTON -- Public companies will have extra time to file annual reports and other major disclosures, as firms ranging from McDonald's Corp. to Hershey Co. brace for a financial hit from the new coronavirus.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has given companies an additional 45 days to file the periodic reports that investors depend on to learn about financial performance and developing risks. The relief applies to filings that companies would normally make between March 1 and July 1.

The situation isn't ideal for investors. Delays in financial reporting deprive them of the information they need to assess future performance, promoting higher capital costs, lower stock prices and more volatility.

"A delay always raises a question: What are they not telling us, and why?" said Paul Miller, a professor emeritus of accounting at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. "The market's aggregate will respond with uncertainty by depressing share prices."

The SEC's measures reflect a growing recognition among policy makers and investors that it could take months to determine the economic impact of the pandemic and of efforts to contain it.

Surveys this week showed record declines in U.S. and European business activity in March, and some data suggest that many smaller companies -- particularly restaurants and retailers -- would struggle to survive a shutdown lasting longer than a few weeks.

"As we cannot predict the duration or scope of the Covid-19 pandemic, the negative financial impact to our results cannot be reasonably estimated, but could be material," McDonald's said in a filing Wednesday.

With a growing number of businesses shuttered to contain the virus, it may be impossible for many companies to assess accurately the value of inventory, goodwill, accounts receivable or securities held.

"If all of a sudden most of your primary customers are looking at potential bankruptcy, you've got to make massive write-downs in your accounts receivable," said J.W. Verret, a law professor at George Mason University. "Accountants are facing an impossible task right now."

For companies such as the health-care logistics firm Owens & Minor Inc., the task of preparing financial statements for the latest quarter has so far taken a back seat to the finance team's analysis of business divisions affected by the pandemic.

"We've probably been more focused on customer-facing decisions at this point, and not as focused on our Q1 reporting of the numbers," Chief Financial Officer Andy Long said in an interview. "It's something that, quite frankly, we're going to spend a little bit more time on going forward."

The latest round of SEC relief is similar to what regulators provided companies in areas affected by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and superstorm Sandy in 2012, though much broader in geographic scope.

The SEC doesn't give companies free rein to withhold material information, however.

The agency issued guidance this week on how companies should update investors on business disruptions from the coronavirus, including whether work-from-home requirements might hurt their operations and accounting systems.

Some decisions may be trickier than usual, such as whether to book an impairment on assets that are less valuable owing to economic shock. Still, that information should be given to shareholders as quickly as possible, the SEC said.

"The commission is not going to second-guess business people who make disclosures in good faith, but they also make clear that if you knowingly or recklessly make misstatements, that will trigger enforcement," said Dick Walker, a partner at King & Spalding LLP and a former SEC enforcement director.

Regulators have also noted the heightened chance of insider trading in the age of the coronavirus. Managers may have inside information about risks or business impacts stemming from the pandemic and should refrain from trading, the SEC's enforcement division said this week.

The SEC extended similar relief to some filings required of investment advisers and mutual funds if their operations have been affected by the pandemic.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com, Mark Maurer at mark.maurer@wsj.com and Dave Michaels at dave.michaels@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -2.00% 164.01 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY -1.22% 130.84 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE HERSHEY COMPANY
02:48aSEC Gives Firms Extra Time to File Reports in Pandemic -- WSJ
DJ
03/27SEC Gives Extra Time to File Reports as Firms Assess Coronavirus Impact
DJ
03/13HERSHEY : To temporarily close hershey's chocolate world in pa and ny
AQ
03/13Hershey to temporarily close hershey's chocolate world in pa and ny
GL
02/27Rainforest Alliance to bolster cocoa certification programme after blunders
RE
02/26Domestic Ivorian cocoa exporters competing with multinationals fear bankruptc..
RE
02/20HERSHEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/20THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19Grocers Wrest Control of Shelf Space From Struggling Food Giants
DJ
02/14Kraft Heinz to Boost Advertising -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 201 M
EBIT 2020 1 791 M
Net income 2020 1 294 M
Debt 2020 3 697 M
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,80x
EV / Sales2021 3,71x
Capitalization 27 444 M
Chart THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Hershey Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 145,00  $
Last Close Price 130,84  $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele G. Buck Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven E. Voskuil Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Terence L. O'Day Senior VP, Chief Technology & Data Officer
William C. Papa Chief Research & Development Officer, Senior VP
Charles Arthur Davis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-10.98%27 444
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.80%294 711
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-13.05%70 071
DANONE-24.60%41 846
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.25%30 307
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.56%30 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group