By Adam Clark

Sopheon PLC said Tuesday that it will provide business software to U.S. chocolate manufacturer Hershey Co. (HSY).

Hershey will use Sopheon's Accolade platform for portfolio management. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Sopheon shares at 0832 GMT were up 75 pence, or 6%, at 1,325 pence.

