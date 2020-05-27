Log in
The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes

05/27/2020 | 08:30am EDT

HERSHEY, Pa., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it is offering to sell notes in a public offering (the “Notes Offering”). The Hershey Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to repay a portion of the commercial paper it has issued, pay fees and expenses related to the offering and for general corporate purposes.

A registration statement relating to the Notes Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the Notes Offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, toll-free: 1-800-294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: 1-800-831-9146, email:prospectus@citi.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, collect: (212) 834-4533; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281 toll-free: (866) 375-6829, fax: (212) 658-6137, email: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com.

About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “projected,” “estimated,” and “potential,” among others. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Because actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold the company’s securities. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business, suppliers, distributors, consumers, customers, and employees; the scope and duration of the pandemic; government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response to the pandemic, including the continuation of social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain due to the loss or disruption of essential manufacturing or supply elements or other factors; issues or concerns related to the quality and safety of our products, ingredients or packaging; changes in raw material and other costs, along with the availability of adequate supplies of raw materials; the company’s ability to successfully execute business continuity plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting changes in consumer preferences and the broader economic and operating environment; selling price increases, including volume declines associated with pricing elasticity; market demand for our new and existing products; increased marketplace competition; failure to successfully execute and integrate acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; changes in governmental laws and regulations, including taxes; political, economic, and/or financial market conditions; risks and uncertainties related to our international operations; disruptions, failures or security breaches of our information technology infrastructure; our ability to hire, engage and retain a talented global workforce; our ability to realize expected cost savings and operating efficiencies associated with strategic initiatives or restructuring programs; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; and such other matters as discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 29, 2020. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

FINANCIAL CONTACT:
Melissa Poole
mpoole@hersheys.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jeff Beckman
jbeckman@hersheys.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
