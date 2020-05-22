HOME DEPOT : ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS PRESENTATION
0
05/22/2020 | 03:17am EDT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Thursday May 21, 2020
THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Our Board of Directors
2THE HOME DEPOT
Agenda
Welcome to Shareholders
Call to Order of Meeting
Consideration of Company and Shareholder Proposals
The proposals will be considered in the order presented in the Proxy Statement
Report of Preliminary Voting Results
Adjournment of Meeting
Report on the Business
Question and Answer Session
Closing Remarks
THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Thursday May 21, 2020
THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the impact on our business, operations and financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic (which, among other things, may affect many of the items listed below); the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing and home improvement markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and vendors; international trade disputes, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics and related quarantines, shelter-in-place orders, and similar restrictions), and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products or services; continuation of share repurchase programs; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of regulatory changes; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2020 and beyond; financial outlook; and the integration of acquired companies into our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of those acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended February 2, 2020 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
5THE HOME DEPOT
Craig Menear
Chairman, CEO and President
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Committed to Culture & Values
Our culture and values have proven invaluable throughout our history and this pandemic is no exception. Our commitment to Take Care of our People, Do the Right Thingand Give Backhas guided our decisions during this challenging time.
7THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Our Objectives
Safety &
Provide
Wellbeing
Essential Products
8THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Store & Associate Safety
Limiting the
number of
customers
allowed into
stores at one time
Expanding delivery options on orders made at
homedepot.com
Closing stores early to allow more time for sanitizationand restocking
Promoting socialand physical distancingin stores by marking floors, adding signage and installed plexiglass at registers
9THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Taking Care of Our People
Double Pay
for overtime hours worked
by hourly associates
Weekly
Bonuses
For hourly associates in
stores and distribution centers
Extended
Dependent care benefits
and waived related co-pays
Enhanced
paid time off for all full-time and
part-time hourly associates to be
used any time in 2020 and paid
out at year-end if not used
10THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Taking Care of Our Communities
Voluntarily froze pricing
nationwide across product categories in high demand
Prioritized order
fulfillment for hospitals, healthcare providersand first responders
Donated millions ofdollars
in personal protective
equipment (PPE) and other
products to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders
11THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
One Home Depot Investments
ASSOCIATES
STORES
PRODUCT
& INNOVATION
INTERCONNECTED &
PRO & SERVICES
SUPPLY CHAIN
DIGITAL EXPERIENCE
& DELIVERY
"The Home Depot's distinct competitive advantages and overarching benefits of
an interconnected, One Home Depotstrategy give us the ability to quickly
adaptto shifts in consumer needs, preferences and behaviors."
12THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
To our Associates…
THANK YOU!
13THE HOME DEPOT
Richard McPhail
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Investments to Extend Our Advantages
Multi-Year Investment Program
~$5.0BINVESTMENTSTORESIN OUR
INVESTMENT IN OUR
~$2.5BTECHNOLOGY
INVESTMENT IN OUR
~$1.2BSUPPLY CHAIN
15THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights
Sales ($B)
1.9%
$110.2B
$108.2B
2018
2019
Net Earnings ($B) 0.9%
$11.2B
$11.1B
2018
2019
Diluted EPS
5.3%
$10.25
$9.73
2018
2019
Note: Fiscal 2018 includes 53 weeks while fiscal 2019 includes 52 weeks.
16THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Q1 2020 Financial Highlights
Total Sales: $28.3 Billion
Associate Support: ~$850 Million
EPS: $2.08 per diluted share
17THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Strong Balance Sheet with Robust Liquidity Profile
Q1 Liquidity: ~$21 Billion
$8.7B
in Cash
$6.5B
in Credit Facilities
$6.0B
Commercial Paper
Program
In Response to COVID-19 Pandemic:
11
Temporarily Suspended Share Repurchases
21
Doubled Commercial Paper Program
31
Expanded Revolver Capacity to $6.5B
41
Executed $5.0B Debt Issuance
18THE HOME DEPOT
2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Annual Dividend Paid
Announced 10% Increase in Dividend in February
1) Forecast - Based on current quarterly dividend annualized. Subject to approval by the Board of Directors.