Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain -- Then -2

08/16/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

"On the mask front, the CDC recommendations changed," she said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "At first it was, we don't recommend masks, and we were working with the CDC."

Like many retailers, the company adopted a nationwide mask policy for customers in July.

Home Depot said it confronted supply shortages of some products such as masks and cleaning products. Customers found some items such as lumber in short supply. Some lumber companies reduced inventories early in the pandemic as GDP fell and unemployment skyrocketed -- historical indicators of less building activity.

Instead, Americans' remodeling caused a lumber shortage at some retailers and rising lumber prices. "When you saw so much production come out and demand picked up more quickly, nobody had inventory in the channel, and it's just been a scramble ever since," said Devin Stockfish, CEO of wood-products producer Weyerhaeuser Co., during a July earnings presentation. Production and capacity is starting to come back online, he said.

Home Depot, a Weyerhaeuser customer, declined to comment on how it handled shortages.

Stimulus checks

By early May, Home Depot started letting more shoppers inside stores. It updated its app and supply chain to improve curbside pickup. Then government stimulus checks started boosting sales.

On Friday, the Commerce Department reported U.S. households' retail spending rose 1.2% in July, the third straight monthly increase. Fresher data suggest spending slowed in August, in part after the July 31 expiration of an enhanced $600 unemployment benefit: Only 36% of consumers tracked by research firm GlobalData spent more or the same amount on retail purchases during the first week of August as they did the same week a year ago, down from 57% who did so during the last week of June.

All Home Depot locations are operating, including in coronavirus hot spots like Arizona, Texas and Florida. Staff remind shoppers to wear masks at the entrance but won't stop a shopper without one.

"There's 1% of the customers that are going to be contentious about it," said Ms. Campbell. "If it becomes physical, we've told our associates not to engage," she said. "You can call the local police," she said. "They may not respond. But you can make that call."

Home Depot is considering the best ways to monitor Covid-19 among employees, which for now won't include testing. "One of the biggest challenges with the testing," Mr. Menear said, "is it's good for that moment in time and only that moment in time."

The company gave all employees thermometers to check their temperatures at home before shifts. In half of stores, workers take an online health survey before coming in, then have their temperatures checked once at work -- a protocol the company plans to implement at all stores in coming weeks, the spokeswoman said.

Home Depot declined to say how may workers have tested positive for Covid-19. When a worker gets sick, Home Depot does contract tracing, continues to pay the sick worker and lets coworkers know, said the spokeswoman.

Mr. Menear said he previously thought he would look back at the 2008 recession and think, "Wow, that's the most challenging time frame in my career."

Now, he said, "not so much."

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

