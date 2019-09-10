Log in
THE HOME DEPOT, INC

(HD)
HOME DEPOT : Description Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
11:37aHOME DEPOT : Five Tips for a Sustainable Remodel
PU
09/05BEHIND THE SCENES : Home depot's hurricane headquarters
PU
Home Depot : Description Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

09/10/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2.

Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

McPhail Richard V

9/1/2019

HOME DEPOT, INC. [HD]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4.

Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

2455 PACES FERRY RD SE

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

EVP & CFO /

(Street)

5.

If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

ATLANTA, GA 30339

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

$.05 Common Stock

18261.828

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Employee Stock Options

(1)

3/26/2023

Common

2699

$69.65

D

Stock

Employee Stock Options

(1)

5/21/2023

Common

7942

$79.69

D

Stock

Employee Stock Options

(1)

3/25/2024

Common

14544

$78.87

D

Stock

Employee Stock Options

(2)

3/23/2025

Common

10796

$116.15

D

Stock

Employee Stock Options

(2)

3/22/2026

Common

9869

$130.22

D

Stock

Employee Stock Options

(2)

3/21/2027

Common

5989

$147.36

D

Stock

Employee Stock Options

(2)

3/20/2028

Common

4036

$178.02

D

Stock

Employee Stock Options

(2)

3/26/2029

Common

4818

$189.25

D

Stock

Restoration Plan Stock Units

(3)

(3)

Common

2497.6776

(3)

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The options have vested in their entirety and are fully exercisable.
  2. The stock options were issued under The Home Depot, Inc. Amended and Restated 2005 Omnibus Stock Incentive Plan and vest annually in 25% increments beginning on the second anniversary of the grant date.
  3. The restoration plan stock units were acquired under The Home Depot FutureBuilder Restoration Plan and convert to shares of common stock on a one-for- one basis upon a distribution event under the terms of the Plan.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficer

Other

McPhail Richard V

2455 PACES FERRY RD SEEVP & CFO ATLANTA, GA 30339

Signatures

/s/ Stacy S. Ingram, Attorney-in-Fact

9/10/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR

SECTION 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Teresa Wynn Roseborough, Jocelyn J. Hunter, Peter J. Muniz, and Stacy S. Ingram, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer or director of The Home Depot, Inc. (the "Company"), reports on Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such report on Form 3, Form 4 or Form 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of each such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by each such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as each such attorney-in-fact may approve in each such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that each such attorney-in-fact shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with, or liabilities that may arise under, Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file reports on Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 7th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Richard McPhail

____________________________________

Signature

Richard McPhail

Print Name

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF FULTON

On this 7th day of August, 2019, Richard McPhail personally appeared before me, and acknowledged that he executed the foregoing instrument for the purposes therein contained.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and official seal.

/s/ Tarrah Gales Smith

_________________________________

Notary Public

My Commission Expires: May 9, 2022

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 21:41:02 UTC
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
