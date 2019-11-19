Home Depot Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is currently at $226.28, down $12.57 or 5.26%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 2, 2019, when it closed at $225.55

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 8, 2018, when it fell 5.26%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Home Depot Inc. lowered its sales forecast for the year as the company reported higher fiscal third-quarter revenue, but fell short of Wall Street expectations. Sales at the Atlanta company rose 3.5% from a year ago to $27.22 billion, slightly lower than the $27.53 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to FactSet

-- Snaps a five day winning streak

-- Down 3.54% month-to-date

-- Up 31.7% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 41.36%

-- Down 5.26% from its all-time closing high of $238.85 on Nov. 18, 2019

-- Traded as low as $225.55; lowest intraday level since Oct. 8, 2019, when it hit $225.10

-- Down 5.57% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018, when it fell as much as 7.01%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Subtracted 85.23 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:03:54 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet