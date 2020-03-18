Home Depot : Gives Employees Extra Paid Sick, Personal Time

By Colin Kellaher

Home Depot Inc. on Wednesday said it is giving employees extra paid time off to deal with challenges resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta home-improvement retail giant said all hourly full-time associates will receive an additional 80 hours of paid sick or personal time, while part-time workers will receive another 40 hours.

Home Depot said employees can use the extra hours anytime until the end of the year.

Home Depot also said it will continue to pay employees who are diagnosed with Covid-19 or advised to self-quarantine due to direct Covid-19 exposure.

