The Home Depot, Inc.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
News 
News

Home Depot : Limiting Traffic, Cancels Promotions Amid Pandemic

04/01/2020 | 06:43am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Home Depot Inc. on Wednesday said it has taken further measures to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta home-improvement retailer said it is limiting the number of customers allowed into stores at one time and eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to its stores.

Home Depot earlier this month began closing its stores at 6 p.m. to allow more time for sanitization and restocking.

The company also said it has expanded benefits for its employees, including weekly bonuses of $100 for full-time hourly workers and $50 for part-time employees at its stores and distribution centers.

Home Depot also said it is doubling overtime pay for hourly employees.

Home Depot previously gave its employees extra paid time off to deal with challenges resulting from the pandemic.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

EPS Revisions
