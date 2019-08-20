Home Depot : Q2 2019 THE HOME DEPOT, INC. EARNINGS RELEASE
08/20/2019 | 11:22am EDT
The Home Depot Announces Second Quarter Results;
Updates Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
ATLANTA, August 20, 2019--The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $30.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a 1.2 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were positive 3.0 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 3.1 percent. In the second quarter, the principal difference between the Company's sales growth and comparable sales performance reflects a shift in the fiscal calendar base due to 53 weeks of sales in fiscal 2018.
Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $3.5 billion, or $3.17 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $3.5 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2018. For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, diluted earnings per share increased 3.9 percent from the same period in the prior year.
"We were pleased with our results as we delivered accelerating comp performance throughout the quarter," said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president. "I would like to thank our associates for their hard work and continued dedication to our customers."
"We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing from our strategic investments and believe that the current health of the U.S. consumer and a stable housing environment continue to support our business. That being said, lumber prices have declined significantly compared to last year, which impacts our sales growth. As a result, today we are updating our sales guidance to account primarily for continued lumber price deflation, as well as potential impacts to the U.S. consumer arising from recently announced tariffs. We are reaffirming our earnings-per-share growth guidance for fiscal 2019."
Fiscal 2019 Guidance
The Company updated its guidance for fiscal 2019, a 52-week year compared to fiscal 2018, a 53-week year. The Company expects its fiscal 2019 sales to grow by approximately 2.3 percent and comp sales for the comparable 52-week period to be up approximately 4.0 percent. The Company reaffirmed its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for the year and expects diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 3.1 percent from fiscal 2018 to $10.03.
The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.
At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home
Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing and home improvement markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and vendors; continuation of share repurchase programs; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and other regulatory changes; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2019 and beyond; financial outlook; and the integration of acquired companies into our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of those acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended February 3, 2019 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
For more information, contact:
Financial Community
Isabel Janci
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer 770-384-2666 isabel_janci@homedepot.com
News Media Stephen Holmes
Vice President of Corporate Communications 770-384-5075 stephen_holmes@homedepot.com
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
in millions, except per share data
August 4,
July 29,
% Change
August 4,
July 29,
% Change
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
30,839
$
30,463
1.2
%
$
57,220
$
55,410
3.3
%
Cost of sales
20,407
20,098
1.5
37,771
36,428
3.7
Gross profit
10,432
10,365
0.6
19,449
18,982
2.5
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,044
5,004
0.8
9,984
9,783
2.1
Depreciation and amortization
492
460
7.0
972
917
6.0
Total operating expenses
5,536
5,464
1.3
10,956
10,700
2.4
Operating income
4,896
4,901
(0.1)
8,493
8,282
2.5
Interest and other (income) expense:
Interest and investment income
(19)
(26)
(26.9)
(34)
(48)
(29.2)
Interest expense
302
272
11.0
590
533
10.7
Interest and other, net
283
246
15.0
556
485
14.6
Earnings before provision for income taxes
4,613
4,655
(0.9)
7,937
7,797
1.8
Provision for income taxes
1,134
1,149
(1.3)
1,945
1,887
3.1
Net earnings
$
3,479
$
3,506
(0.8)%
$
5,992
$
5,910
1.4
%
Basic weighted average common shares
1,095
1,144
(4.3)%
1,098
1,148
(4.4)%
Basic earnings per share
$
3.18
$
3.06
3.9
$
5.46
$
5.15
6.0
Diluted weighted average common shares
1,099
1,149
(4.4)%
1,103
1,154
(4.4)%
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.17
$
3.05
3.9
$
5.43
$
5.12
6.1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Selected Sales Data(1)
August 4,
July 29,
August 4,
July 29,
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Customer transactions (in millions)
455.5
455.4
-
%
845.5
831.2
1.7
%
Average ticket
$
67.31
$
66.20
1.7
$
67.31
$
66.12
1.8
Sales per square foot
$
509.55
$
504.20
1.1
$
472.22
$
458.07
3.1
Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business, now operating as a part of The Home Depot Pro.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
August 4,
July 29,
February 3,
in millions
2019
2018
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,547
$
3,490
$
1,778
Receivables, net
2,274
2,164
1,936
Merchandise inventories
14,741
14,044
13,925
Other current assets
1,137
1,104
890
Total current assets
20,699
20,802
18,529
Net property and equipment
22,387
21,909
22,375
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,789
-
-
Goodwill
2,254
2,251
2,252
Other assets
881
1,270
847
Total assets
$
52,010
$
46,232
$
44,003
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Short-term debt
$
-
$
-
$
1,339
Accounts payable
9,494
9,407
7,755
Accrued salaries and related expenses
1,478
1,535
1,506
Current installments of long-term debt
1,315
2,203
1,056
Current operating lease liabilities
831
-
-
Other current liabilities
5,680
5,281
5,060
Total current liabilities
18,798
18,426
16,716
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
27,064
23,295
26,807
Long-term operating lease liabilities
5,263
-
-
Other liabilities
2,045
2,502
2,358
Total liabilities
53,170
44,223
45,881
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
(1,160)
2,009
(1,878)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
52,010
$
46,232
$
44,003
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
in millions
August 4,
July 29,
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$
5,992
$
5,910
Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,107
1,062
Stock-based compensation expense
139
144
Changes in working capital
1,122
910
Changes in deferred income taxes
58
(120)
Other operating activities
79
1
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,497
7,907
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures, net of non-cash capital expenditures
(1,246)
(1,091)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
11
16
Other investing activities
(14)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,249)
(1,075)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of short-term debt, net
(1,339)
(1,559)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums
1,404
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,030)
(28)
Repurchases of common stock
(2,619)
(3,121)
Proceeds from sales of common stock
157
125
Cash dividends
(2,991)
(2,373)
Other financing activities
(70)
142
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,488)
(6,814)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
760
18
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
