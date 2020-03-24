Home Depot : Up Nearly 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is currently at $181.82, up $19.43 or 11.97%

-- Would be highest close since March 13, 2020, when it closed at $205.67

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose 12.27%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 19.5% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending May 20, 1986, when it rose 23.53%

-- Down 16.54% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2010, when it fell 17.1%

-- Down 16.74% year-to-date

-- Down 26.39% from its all-time closing high of $247.02 on Feb. 20, 2020

-- Down 3.97% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2019), when it closed at $189.34

-- Down 26.39% from its 52 week closing high of $247.02 on Feb. 20, 2020

-- Up 19.5% from its 52 week closing low of $152.15 on March 20, 2020

-- Traded as high as $181.82; highest intraday level since March 16, 2020, when it hit $186.10

-- Up 11.97% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 24, 2008, when it rose as much as 13.58%

-- Ninth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 131.75 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:27:36 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet