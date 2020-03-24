Home Depot : Up Nearly 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk

Log in
The Home Depot, Inc.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

03/24/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is currently at $181.82, up $19.43 or 11.97%

-- Would be highest close since March 13, 2020, when it closed at $205.67

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose 12.27%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 19.5% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending May 20, 1986, when it rose 23.53%

-- Down 16.54% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2010, when it fell 17.1%

-- Down 16.74% year-to-date

-- Down 26.39% from its all-time closing high of $247.02 on Feb. 20, 2020

-- Down 3.97% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2019), when it closed at $189.34

-- Down 26.39% from its 52 week closing high of $247.02 on Feb. 20, 2020

-- Up 19.5% from its 52 week closing low of $152.15 on March 20, 2020

-- Traded as high as $181.82; highest intraday level since March 16, 2020, when it hit $186.10

-- Up 11.97% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 24, 2008, when it rose as much as 13.58%

-- Ninth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 131.75 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:27:36 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 110 B
EBIT 2020 15 823 M
Net income 2020 11 059 M
Debt 2020 29 045 M
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 177 B
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 237,90  $
Last Close Price 162,39  $
Spread / Highest target 77,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Ari Bousbib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-25.64%165 970
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-43.39%50 633
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.0.44%4 270
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%3 878
KINGFISHER PLC-33.92%3 459
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%1 311
