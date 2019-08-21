Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Home Depot, Inc    HD

THE HOME DEPOT, INC

(HD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/20 06:30:00 pm
217.09 USD   +4.40%
02:48aHOME DEPOT : Warns on Sales, Lumber Prices
DJ
02:48aOptions Trades Show Swings in Retailers' Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aKohl's Slumps but Notes Upturn -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Home Depot : Warns on Sales, Lumber Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Home Depot Inc. lowered its sales forecast and warned that falling lumber prices -- as well as the potential effects of tariffs on U.S. consumers -- could weigh on growth.

The home-improvement retailer said fiscal 2019 sales growth would increase by 2.3%, down from its previous guidance of 3.3%. Same-store sales were projected to grow by about 4%, a percentage point lower than its previous forecast. The company affirmed its earnings guidance, seeing per-share earnings growth of about 3.1%.

Lower lumber prices, crimping what Home Depot can charge customers, have resulted in about $340 million in lost revenue from a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Carol Tomé said on a call with analysts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the volume of lumber sold has increased, she said.

The price of lumber has been in a slump this year, pulled downward by a flood of supply after prices peaked last year, as well as a decline in home building due to bad weather in key construction markets.

The company also said the potential role of tariffs factored into its revised guidance. Chief Executive Craig Menear said in a conference call that Home Depot has to weigh the uncertainty around the tariffs and the potential "total impact on the customer."

Ted Decker, executive vice president of merchandising, said on the analysts call that he and his team have been negotiating with merchants and suppliers to limit the tariff effects.

The number of customer transactions was flat from a year ago, while the amount of money customers spent per visit rose 1.7%, and big-ticket transactions, or the number of comparable transactions over $1,000, climbed 3.7% from a year earlier.

"The consumer is healthy today," Ms. Tomé said in an interview, citing the number of customers and transactions Home Depot sees in-stores and online.

She said consumer confidence is high, wages are up and homeowners are spending right now.

Same-store sales -- a common metric in retail based on revenue at stores open at least one year -- rose 3%. Analysts expected a 3.3% rise.

Overall sales for the Atlanta, Ga., company rose 1.2% to $30.84 billion from a year ago, slightly behind analysts' estimates of $31 billion, according to FactSet.

Home Depot said its second-quarter earnings fell to $3.48 billion, or $3.17 a share, but topped analysts' projections of $3.09 a share.

Shares of Home Depot closed up 4.4% on Tuesday and has gained 26% this year.

The company has made a number of investments to improve the in-store experience, particularly in its loyalty program for housing professionals, as well as enhancing its delivery, pick up and e-commerce capabilities and expanding its merchandise offerings to include such items as home décor and DIY projects. Expenses rose 1.3% in the quarter.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE HOME DEPOT, INC
02:48aHOME DEPOT : Warns on Sales, Lumber Prices
DJ
02:48aOptions Trades Show Swings in Retailers' Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aKohl's Slumps but Notes Upturn -- WSJ
DJ
08/20Department-Store Woes Catch Up to Kohl's -- Update
DJ
08/20Consumer Companies Flat on Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/20Volatility for Retailers Isn't Over, Options Indicate -- Update
DJ
08/20Home Depot and Moderna rise while Fabrinet and Sarepta fall
AQ
08/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Snaps 3-day Win Streak, Ends At Session Lows As Recessio..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 15 962 M
Net income 2020 11 081 M
Debt 2020 28 232 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 219,03  $
Last Close Price 217,09  $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC26.35%238 861
LOWE'S COMPANIES5.97%74 416
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 293
KINGFISHER-9.40%4 955
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 126
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group