Lowe : Adding Fulfillment Centers, Large-Appliance Sites for Faster Delivery

08/12/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

By Jennifer Smith

Lowe's Cos. is beefing up its logistics network, with plans to add dozens of distribution and shipment-handling sites as part of a $1.7 billion overhaul aimed at speeding orders to customers of the home-improvement retail chain.

Lowe's said Wednesday that it would open four additional e-commerce fulfillment centers over the next 18 months, including a direct fulfillment site in Mira Loma, Calif., set to open in October to enable two-day delivery to nearly 100% of its customers.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based company also plans to open seven bulk distribution sites for large products such as appliances and barbecue grills, along with 50 cross-dock terminals where big items can be placed on delivery trucks bound for customers instead of sending them to retail stores.

Lowe's is in the midst of a five-year push to update its supply chain to meet growing digital demand and address weaknesses such as out-of-stock problems its executives have said weighed on growth. The company is retooling its hub-and-spoke distribution network as it transitions from a store-based delivery model, and it is upgrading its technology to streamline the flow of goods and improve inventory management.

"Opening these new facilities will allow our stores to operate more efficiently through improved flow management and inventory visibility and improve the customer experience with more predictable deliveries, better in-stock rates and faster fulfillment options," Don Frieson, Lowe's executive vice president of supply chain, said in a statement.

The effort, launched in 2018, comes as rival Home Depot Inc. is also revamping its distribution strategy to adapt to changes in how consumers shop.

Atlanta-based Home Depot plans to add more online fulfillment centers and local hubs for bulky items as well as dozens of direct-fulfillment distribution sites for next-day or same-day delivery of commonly ordered products.

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting e-commerce as homebound consumers order more products online and busy themselves with do-it-yourself projects during quarantine lockdowns.

Dave Sebastian contributed to this article.

Write to Jennifer Smith at jennifer.smith@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 11 234 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 296 B 296 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 415 700
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 275,42 $
Last Close Price 274,92 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard V. McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Paul Antony Senior Vice President-Technology
Fahim Siddiqui Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.25.89%295 683
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.28.48%116 172
KINGFISHER PLC24.65%7 439
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.25%6 684
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-6.48%5 077
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE24.16%2 719
