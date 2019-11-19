Log in
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
11/18 04:00:06 pm
238.85 USD   +0.66%
02:50aMixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
11/15Week ahead on Wall Street
RE
11/14THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : quaterly earnings release
Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

11/19/2019 | 02:50am EST

By Paul Vigna

Retail earnings are in the spotlight this week, and some analysts are confident that they will exceed expectations -- adding to what's already been a strong year for the sector.

This week brings earnings reports from Home Depot Inc. and Kohl's Corp. on Tuesday; Target Corp. on Wednesday; Macy's Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. on Thursday; and others. Analysts, noting last week's rosy report from Walmart Inc., and the government's October retail-sales report, expect other retailers will outperform as well.

"October retail sales showed acceleration," Nomura Instinet analyst Michael Baker wrote in a note. In fact, he said, over the last three full months the Commerce Department's numbers were the best since the second quarter of 2018.

So far this year, investors have bought that narrative. The S&P 500's consumer-staples and consumer-discretionary sectors are both up about 22% in 2019, just short of the broader index's 25% gain. Target, Tiffany & Co., Best Buy Co., Home Depot and Walmart are all up at least 25%.

But if Walmart is any indication, future share-price gains may be harder to come by. Its shares initially jumped after its earnings report, but fell thereafter. On Monday, they closed at $120.25, a hair under Wednesday's $120.98 close just ahead of the report. Walmart beat earnings expectations, but its 2.5% sales increase was slightly under expectations.

There are also big decliners in retail this year. Kohl's is down 12%, Nordstrom has lost 19%, and Macy's is the worst performer in the consumer discretionary sector, down 44%.

The question for investors at this point is which group -- the big gainers or the big decliners -- better reflects the economy.

Andrew Zatlin, who operates SouthBay Research in San Mateo, Calif., sees signs consumer spending is faltering. Mr. Zatlin maintains a measure he calls his "vice index," which tracks spending on discretionary items including alcohol, gambling and diamond sales.

He tracks state revenue boards to get a sense of how much people are spending on gambling. In Detroit, Maryland, Connecticut, Atlantic City and Pennsylvania, he has found, gambling revenue is flat. Even Las Vegas is seeing no growth, he wrote in a note to clients.

Another trend he examines is diamond sales, particularly what size diamonds are selling best. If smaller diamonds aren't selling, he says, that's a sign consumers are struggling. PriceScope, an industry site that publishes diamond prices, says prices for diamonds have been falling -- and those of one karat or less have fallen sharply.

Prices "have absolutely collapsed the last few months," Mr. Zatlin said, a sign that lower- and middle-income households are cutting down or holding off on discretionary spending.

A worrying sign on a broader level is the monthly report on freight shipments published by Cass Information Systems, which showed an 11th consecutive monthly decline in October. The report shows demand is down across all modes of transportation, both domestically and internationally.

That report should be looked at as a leading indicator because retailers must order goods before they can sell them. If they are ordering less -- and that's what the Cass report ultimately shows -- then they are going to be selling less down the line.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC 0.26% 77.29 Delayed Quote.45.56%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 28036.22 Delayed Quote.20.05%
KOHL'S CORPORATION -1.15% 58.4 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
MACY'S 0.18% 16.88 Delayed Quote.-43.32%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 8328.478854 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8549.93773 Delayed Quote.27.79%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.07% 1418 End-of-day quote.-42.12%
NORDSTROM, INC -0.45% 37.87 Delayed Quote.-18.39%
S&P 500 0.05% 3122.03 Delayed Quote.24.54%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.25 Delayed Quote.32.97%
TARGET CORPORATION -1.10% 111.96 Delayed Quote.71.30%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 0.66% 238.85 Delayed Quote.39.01%
WALMART INC. 1.16% 120.25 Delayed Quote.27.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 15 963 M
Net income 2020 11 117 M
Debt 2020 28 553 M
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 262 B
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 237,77  $
Last Close Price 238,85  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Ari Bousbib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.39.01%261 577
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.25.08%89 158
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 431
KINGFISHER PLC1.06%5 691
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 319
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 063
