The Home Depot, Inc.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report  
News 
News

No Paint Brush Required: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Color App

0
10/09/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

October 09, 2019

When designing a space, choosing the right paint color is an important decision, but it can often be a difficult one. Paint options can feel overwhelming-The Home Depot carries more than 80 varieties of white and off-white paints alone. 

Thanks to innovative technology, customers can now be more confident in choosing the right paint before breaking out the paintbrushes and drop cloths. From mobile apps to order history, below are four ways The Home Depot is using technology to make paint shopping easier: 

  1. See color in a space using augmented reality. With the power of augmented reality, customers can answer the important question of what a color will look like in a room in seconds using the Project Color mobile app. The app's 'See It in Your Space' feature can 'paint' around other objects and recognize lighting conditions, giving customers the most realistic visual possible without putting a paintbrush to the wall. 

  2. Find inspiration anywhere with color matching. Customers can snap a picture of any item, from a flower to a throw pillow, and Project Color's color matching capabilities will find The Home Depot paint color that matches most closely.

  3. Source ideas from trending colors. Selecting a paint color in the sea of swatches can be stressful. That's why the Project Color app provides customers with easy-to-choose sets of recommended colors. These recommendations, which range from colors trending on Pinterest to colors that are popular among Home Depot customers, are easily accessible on the app's home page. A curated collection of trending colors can be found in the paint department at any Home Depot store. 

  4. Place an order through the app or find a nearby store. If a customer wants to purchase a specific paint color, Project Color provides an easy, interconnected shopping experience. Customers can either purchase paint directly through the app, or they can use the store locator feature to find the nearest Home Depot paint counter. 

If you're ready to tackle a paint project, download Project Color today.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:05:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 15 965 M
Net income 2020 11 110 M
Debt 2020 28 551 M
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
EV / Sales2021 2,42x
Capitalization 251 B
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 229,62  $
Last Close Price 228,94  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Ari Bousbib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.31.96%248 238
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.17.18%82 197
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 179
KINGFISHER PLC-9.06%4 840
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 170
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 128
