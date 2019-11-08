Operation Surprise: A Night of Candles

November 08, 2019

Krystal McVay served as a Marine for seven years in Afghanistan, where she would meet her future husband, Jeremy, during their deployment. After returning stateside, they would start a family. Now, they have four children.

Recently, they were brought on stage and honored by the Zac Brown Band and The Home Depot's CEO, Craig Menear, during a concert in Atlanta. See the surprise here. The couple was selected to receive well-needed home improvements for their house in Alabama.

Operation Surprise was this year's theme for Celebration of Service, and veterans were honored with life-changing moments. Celebration of Service is The Home Depot's annual campaign that rallies Team Depot, associate volunteers, to complete community projects around the country.

Operation Surprise gifted the veteran couple the concert tickets, a backstage meet and greet, the on-stage presentation, and the upcoming home repairs. Watch the video as Krystal and family were treated to their night of celebration: