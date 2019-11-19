Log in
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
Retailer Results Give Mixed Read on Consumer Spending -- Update

11/19/2019

By Allison Prang and Patrick Thomas

Retailers gave a mixed read on consumer spending heading into the key holiday season, with department store chain Kohl's Corp. and Home Depot Inc. reporting weak sales, but discounter TJX Cos. continuing to log strong sales.

Kohl's said comparable sales increased 0.4% from a year ago in the quarter ended Nov. 2, after several quarters of declines but less than Wall Street expected. Executives said the chain was entering the holiday period with momentum, but lowered their profit forecasts for the rest of the year.

"The quarter started off positive in August with another successful back-to-school season and ended strong in October," said Kohl's Chief Executive Michelle Gass.

TJX, parent of the TJ Maxx and HomeGoods chains, reported a 4% jump in comparable sales in the quarter ended Nov. 2 and raised its profit forecasts for the rest of the year. Executives cited strong traffic to its stores and an abundance of merchandise that the off-price chain can buy to fill its stores.

"We are seeing fantastic, widespread availability of quality, branded merchandise and are in a great position to capitalize on these opportunities," CEO Ernie Herrman said.

Meanwhile, Home Depot lowered its sales forecast for the year Tuesday after third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations. Same-store sales were up 3.6% for the period ended Nov. 3, below the 4.7% analysts were expecting.

Shares of Home Depot, which have rallied about 40% this year, were off 4.9% in morning trading. Kohl's fell 17%, while TJX gained 2.4%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com and Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOHL'S CORPORATION -14.53% 48.3 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 0.66% 226.59 Delayed Quote.39.01%
THE TJX COMPANIES 1.81% 60.59 Delayed Quote.33.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 15 963 M
Net income 2020 11 117 M
Debt 2020 28 553 M
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 262 B
Chart THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Home Depot, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 237,77  $
Last Close Price 238,85  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard McPhail Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Ari Bousbib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.39.01%261 577
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.25.08%88 772
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 403
KINGFISHER PLC1.06%5 716
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 351
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 065
