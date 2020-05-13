Log in
The Home Depot : to Present at RBC Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference

05/13/2020 | 08:31am EDT

ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that Richard McPhail, chief financial officer and executive vice president, will present at the RBC Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 27, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-to-present-at-rbc-global-consumer--retail-virtual-conference-301058246.html

SOURCE The Home Depot


© PRNewswire 2020
