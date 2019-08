By Justina Lee

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (0003.HK) said its first-half net profit fell 19% on lower gas sales and slower economic growth in Hong Kong.

Net profit for the period was 3.89 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$496.0 million), compared with HK$4.79 billion in the same period last year, the company said Tuesday.

Revenue rose to HK$20.35 billion from HK$19.24 billion a year ago, it said.

